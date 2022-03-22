Internationally Respected Clinician and Lecturer, Dr Emanuele Cicero Joins Award-winning Fulham Road Dental

London, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning Fulham Road Dental has announced a new hire, Dr Emanuele Cicero DDS, FACP, a specialist in Prosthodontics, will be joining their team of Fulham dentists.

As well as his new full-time role at Fulham Road Dental, Dr Emanuele Cicero is also an Associate Editor at the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dentistry and lectures around the world and has Italy, Spain, Brazil, and the USA.

About Dr Emanuele Cicero

Dr Emanuele Cicero completed his three-year post-doctoral advanced education training in Prosthodontics at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine (TUSDM).

Upon completion of his speciality training, in recognition of his academic accomplishments, he had the honour of being selected as a full-time faculty member and appointed Assistant Professor at Tufts University where he contributed to evolving comprehensive dental education that integrates science, technology, patient needs, and lifelong learning in a world-class environment.

Dr Emanuele Cicero achieved the highest honour and achievement in the Specialty of Prosthodontics. He became a Diplomate of The American Board of Prosthodontics and Fellow of The American College of Prosthodontics.

Now, alongside his role as Associate Editor at the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dentistry, Dr Emanuele Cicero has made the next step in his career by joining Fulham Road Dental.

Commenting on the new hire, Dr George Cheetham, Senior Partner at Fulham Road Dental, said: “We’re extremely proud to welcome such a well-practised and respected clinician to Fulham Road Dental. Dr Emanuele Cicero’s main focus at our practice will be complete mouth rehabilitation in fixed prosthodontics and dentofacial esthetics as well as the implementation of digital technologies in both reconstructive and multidisciplinary dentistry.”

About Fulham Road Dental

Fulham Road Dental was established in 2021 by Dr George Cheetham and Mark Brown. Since its opening, the practice has now gone on to hire over 20 members of staff, signing up over 100 patients per month and winning the private dentistry award’s top title of ‘Best New Practice in London’.

The Fulham-based practice prides itself on the belief that its patients deserve the opportunity to enjoy an exceptional patient experience by receiving the highest level of dental care in a unique practice setting provided by a highly trained team.

The business has become the employer of choice for talented dentists in Fulham and beyond, by providing staff with continuous professional development and training while building a multi-disciplined practice team.

In 2021, Fulham Road Dental was awarded Best New Dental Practice in London 2021/ 22 at the annual Private Dentistry Awards.

Mark Brown, Co-Founder at Fulham Road Dental added: “We are delighted with the talented team we have built at Fulham Road Dental and can’t wait to see what the future brings for the practice. We understand we have much hard work that lies ahead and are incredibly grateful to all our new patients that have had the experience of visiting our practice. We are committed to continuing to improve the overall patient experience”.

To find out more, visit https://www.fulhamroaddental.com/

