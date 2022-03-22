NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Highlighting the Company’s Continued Focus on ESG, Diversity and Financial Inclusion

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s continuing efforts across environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.



Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “At National MI, we strive to be a sustainable, responsible organization – one that aims to make a difference in our communities and act with integrity at all times. Our social mission is anchored in our commitment to supporting affordable and sustainable homeownership, and in the process accelerating financial inclusion for all communities. This report highlights our best practices and successes across key ESG matters relevant to our business, including the support we provide to aspiring homeowners, the investments we make in our people and communities, the work we do to advance diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and the focus we bring to governance and corporate responsibility.”

The 2022 Sustainability Report can be accessed online at https://www.nationalmi.com/sustainability-report.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

