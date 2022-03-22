Comparethegardeners.com Launches Handy Website to Help Connect Customers and Local Gardeners

Bideford, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of us have come to realise how vital outdoor spaces are to our mental and physical wellbeing. Those of us lucky enough to have gardens at home have generally been spending more and more time enjoying them as an escape from indoor isolation.

However, despite their many health and wellness benefits, gardens do tend to need certain levels of maintenance to stay looking their best. Indeed, with life getting closer to how it was pre-pandemic, you may be feeling overwhelmed trying to juggle garden maintenance with social time and heading back to the office. This is when a professional gardener comes in handy – but sometimes finding the perfect gardener for your needs is a huge task in itself!

Compare the Gardeners has recently launched an incredibly useful comparison website that aims to help connect residents and local gardeners. The entire experience has been designed to offer a stress-free, easy way for people with gardens of all shapes and sizes to connect with reliable, compatible gardeners who can take on a variety of gardening tasks at competitive rates.

As well as connecting gardeners with potential customers, Comparethegardeners.com contains a wealth of gardening information in the form of a helpful blog for gardeners and customers. This blog section has tips and advice on various aspects of gardening, from how to grow food and how to carry out seasonal garden maintenance to switching out your fences and a lot more besides. You can check out the new site and hire a gardener at www.comparethegardeners.com.

The perfect platform for customers and gardeners

Comparethegardeners.com was designed to benefit both customers and gardeners, offering the perfect platform for the two parties to connect.

If you’re someone who is in need of a reliable gardener who has expert knowledge, skill and experience, the new Comparethegardeners.com website can go a long way to simplify your search. The first step is to create an account through an easy sign-up process and then post details about garden services in your area that you require (such as lawn mowing, fencing, landscaping, etc). Then all you have to do is watch as available gardeners who are local to you respond with competitive quotes for you to pick from.

This hassle-free customer experience offers you access to lots of gardening professionals, meaning you don’t have to waste your precious time and energy scrolling through endless websites or calling countless numbers hoping to find a great gardener for the right price. What’s more, all work is carried out via a COVID-safe approach and there are no listing fees!

Of course, gardeners can also benefit significantly from using this handy platform. Whether you’re a gardener who is trying to expand your business or simply searching for extra work, Comparethegardeners.com is a brilliant tool to utilise.

If you have registered with the site, when a potential job is posted you will receive alerts for any new jobs that are local to you – then you can review the details and offer a competitive quote if you’re interested in taking on the work. This works a little different to other gardening platforms, as the site doesn’t simply sell leads – these are actual jobs posted in real-time by people genuinely in need of gardening professionals, so the opportunities are promising to say the least!

More information

Comparethegardeners.com helps gardeners and customers connect all across the UK, from general gardeners Coventry to fencing specialists in Devon. To find out more, please head over to the website at www.comparethegardeners.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/comparethegardeners-com-launches-handy-website-to-help-connect-customers-and-local-gardeners/