Nutraceutical Insights Announces Free Industry Report

Trout Lake, WA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutraceutical Insights, a newly launched nutraceutical website publishing periodic industry reports, today announced the publication of a market overview titled “The Future of Nutraceuticals,” which is the first in a series of reports it expects to release on the vitamins and supplements sector.

Companies listed in the report include: Herbalife , Mannatech, Incorporated , MediFast, Inc. , Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. and Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL).

Interested parties can access the direct link to the report by navigating to the following URL: https://nutraceuticalinsights.com/sy2m or by visiting: www.nutraceuticalinsights.com .

A PDF version of the report is also available for viewing or downloading here: https://nutraceuticalinsights.com/im29

About Nutraceutical Insights

Nutraceutical Insights and the domain nutraceuticalinsights.com are owned by Corvus & Coil LLC, a Washington state-based advertising agency specializing in publicly held companies. Nutraceutical Insights focuses on supplying commentary and industry reports on the overall nutraceutical market, which is a broad category that includes functional foods and beverages, vitamins, food-derived and other dietary supplements, as well as other health and wellness products that can be obtained without a prescription. For more information about Nutraceutical Insights, please visit: www.nutraceuticalinsights.com .

The author of this report was compensated $1,000 by Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) in consideration for writing this report. No securities were issued to the author or any other party as compensation for writing or publishing this report. The website Nutraceuticalinsights.com is owned by Corvus & Coil LLC, which is employed by Smart for Life, Inc. on an ongoing basis to provide a broad array of advertising agency services.

