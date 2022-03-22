Datasea Announces Business Cooperation Agreement with Unicorner to Expand Distribution in the U.S.

BEIJING, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that it has entered into a one-year business cooperation agreement with Unicorner LLC("Unicorner"), a company that possesses the comparative advantages on supply chain management such as procurement, logistic, warehousing, marketing, and sales on the sterilization industry in the United States and serves customers such as AT&T, Staple, Marriott, CVS, and Walgreen.



The new partnership leverages the respective strengths of Datasea and Unicorner to create compelling value for both companies. Datasea will provide various acoustic intelligence products and technical support to Unicorner. Unicorner will utilize and share its over twenty years of experience in U.S. operations and internal expertise and external resources to help Datasea expand product distribution primarily in the U.S. market.

"Our business cooperation with Unicorner is an efficient way to bolster our participation in the fast-growing and attractive U.S. acoustic intelligence category, also the first step of a strategic global anchor and unlock value followed by establishing a subsidiary and the research center. This partnership aligns us with a trusted local distributor, brings benefit to our Company, and supports broader commercial strategies with our customers in the global market," said Zhixin Liu, the CEO of Datasea, "as we look to expand across the globe, I'm delighted to commence the new phase with the relationship with Unicorner. We have shared a vision to provide high-quality acoustic intelligence products to consumers in the U.S. and help people live better lives. Datasea focuses on delivering seamless services supported by technology while creating sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

