Inkcups Welcomes Bobby Grauf as Its First Managing Director of Europe

DANVERS, Mass., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announced that Bobby Grauf has joined the company as its first Managing Director of Europe. With over 20 years of printing industry experience, Grauf will deliver Inkcups’ vision and aspirations for the company in Europe, accelerating growth and expanding into new markets.



Prior to joining Inkcups, Grauf served as Country and Sales Manager Inkjet for the UK and Ireland at Agfa Graphics in London, where he established his career as a printing business leader with a proven track record of consistently winning high-value customers, growing market share and increasing overall profitability. Grauf hails from a family of three generations of printmakers, compositors, and lithographers. For that reason, Grauf is drawn to the printing industry, and Inkcups, for the resiliency and adaptability of both the printing industry and the company.

“I joined Inkcups because of the company’s high standard of leadership and products. The passion and commitment of the teams on both sides of the Atlantic is truly inspiring,” said Bobby Grauf, Inkcups Managing Director of Europe. “Over the past two decades, I’ve witnessed emerging trends and industry changes happen regularly. One great example is how digital printing has opened the door wide open for a broad range of personalization techniques. Inkcups’ technology helps customers keep up with this trend, making the company an exciting place to be. I am thrilled to be part of the team that will grow and expand the Inkcups brand and business even further in Europe.”

James Burns, Vice President of Sales at Inkcups said, “We are delighted to welcome Bobby to the team. With his extensive experience and leadership in the printing industry, and his unique, creative approach, we believe Bobby is a strong asset to the European team. He will successfully accelerate our strategic growth plans for Inkcups Europe.”

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser platemakers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries, including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets.

