Toucan’s New Security Light Camera with Radar Motion Detection Now Available

INDUSTRY, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toucan, a leader in indoor and outdoor smart home technology, today announces the availability of its newest product: the Toucan Security Light Camera with radar motion detection. First announced amid the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, this new home security camera joins Toucan’s ecosystem of products, bringing high-definition surveillance and intensive lighting to homeowners everywhere.

The weather resistant, easy-to-install smart home technology lowers the barrier for homeowner’s accessibility with an affordable option to increase home security without required subscription fees. The Toucan Security Light Camera is designed to be sleek and compact with a built-in super bright 1200 lumens security light, accurate radar motion detection, adjustable sensitivity, crystal-clear night vision, 1920 x 1080 Full HD video, and 110 dB siren. Its powerful LED lamp lights the surrounding area manually, on schedule, or as it detects motion in the customizable area surrounding the product.

All Toucan home products within its smart ecosystem can be controlled through the Toucan Smart Home app, allowing the user to manage home security from the convenience of their mobile device. The security light connects via Wi-Fi and can be programmed to send instant alerts when motion is detected. It also utilizes multiple snooze options, customizable motion zones, two-way audio, pre-recorded messages, on-demand video and photo capture, video encryption for privacy, and can activate the siren alarm and/or call for help in case of an emergency.

Unlike other security systems on the market, Toucan offers 24 hours of “look back” footage and support for free with the Basic Shield Plan with the option to purchase extended cloud storage starting at $2.99 per month to add up to 10 shared users per camera. The upgraded Pro and Elite plans cover 10-second custom recordable messages and pre-recorded auto-greetings, allow users to save and bookmark recordings, support unique event recording times, and show recorded video history for 7 days (Pro Plan; $2.99/mo.) to 90 days (Elite Plan; $9.99/mo.).

“We believe that home safety shouldn’t have hidden fees attached,” said Mitchell Kuan, Vice President at Toucan. “By providing easy-to-use, advanced technology at an affordable price, we can ensure the power of the Toucan ecosystem’s range will allow users to rest easy knowing their valuables and loved ones are protected. That itself is priceless.”

The Toucan Security Light Camera ($179.99 USD) is available for purchase on Toucan’s website, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy Canada, Lowe’s and Home Depot. The Toucan Smart Home app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To learn more about Toucan and its ecosystem of home safety products, visit www.toucansolution.com.

