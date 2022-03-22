KnaQ Launches Social Marketplace and Crowdfunding Investment Campaign on StartEngine

SARASOTA, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnaQ (pronounced Knack), the first-of-its-kind social marketplace to empower nearly anyone to create new income streams using their current skills, has officially launched its platform as well as a crowdfunding investment campaign on StartEngine. The platform welcomes both buyers and sellers to join the social marketplace for knowledge and skill-sharing in the United States and Canada.

The KnaQ marketplace offers three opportunities for sellers, who are referred to as KnaQ Experts. Knowledge Sharing services are for online teaching, coaching, and consulting over integrated video. The social marketplace's Skill Sharing component allows users to hire individuals based on their time and skills, and the Connections program provides small businesses and independent workers with the ability to find more opportunities to grow their businesses.

With skills ranging from the obvious to obscure, KnaQ's AI (artificial intelligence)-driven social marketplace provides users with the ability to connect with people with legitimate expertise, in 24 life-enhancing categories, both locally and globally. KnaQ's platform is actively addressing the demand coming from an estimated 2.8M new freelancers this year in a multitude of exciting ways and from a new generation of consumers who want to support freelance workers offering services for their personal, family and business needs.

In an effort to offer ownership in the form of investment to the greater KnaQ community (as opposed to a limited number of large investors), KnaQ has partnered with the leading public crowdfunding platform, StartEngine, to launch the equity crowdfunding campaign.

KnaQ's leadership team encourages community members to evaluate an investment as the platform is addressing a major cultural shift in how work-life balance will be perceived in the future. A major goal of the social marketplace is to address the many income gap problems that exist today in order to help people achieve more using their personal or professional skills. The funds raised through the StartEngine Crowdfunding will primarily go toward marketing and community-building initiatives.

"KnaQ is excited to announce the crowdfunding offering and partnership with the StartEngine platform. KnaQ is a social marketplace focused on connecting buyers and experts on topics, from the obvious to obscure, allowing anyone to create full-time to supplemental income using their knowledge and skill set," said Stephen Catanzano, chief executive officer at KnaQ.

"We believe KnaQ will help people create new, much-needed income streams to solve financial challenges to get ahead in life. Everyone has skills, knowledge and a network of connections to help them succeed - and we feel KnaQ is the go-to platform to make this happen."

KnaQ presents a unique opportunity to be an investor and support said investment as a buyer or seller. By joining KnaQ, selling members can secure their personalized URL and emerge as one of the first members within a category on the marketplace, share their KnaQ Expert page to start creating supplemental or full-time income, and work entirely over integrated video if they choose to do so. Early members also enjoy free access to the sales leads connections program for 60 days.

The way workers are approaching the balance between work and life is changing rapidly. People are looking for ways to increase their total number of income streams while striving for a balance between work and leisure. KnaQ enables all generations of people in a community of like-minded buyers and sellers who support each other in a powerful and unique way.

Register to become a buyer or seller on KnaQ by visiting www.knaq.com.

To join the StartEngine Crowdfunding Campaign, please visit https://www.startengine.com/knaq.

About KnaQ

Knowledge and skill-sharing made easy. From obvious to obscure. KnaQ is the first-of-its-kind social marketplace to empower people to create new income streams using their current skills. From the obvious to obscure, buyers can now find the knowledge, skills, services, answers, and help they need to better their lives. KnaQ is a trusted provider that offers buyers and sellers protection of personal data. For more information, visit, www.knaq.com.

About StartEngine

StartEngine is a leading public crowdfunding platform that offers opportunities for people to invest in startup and early-growth companies, raising a total of $500M for companies and individuals so far. StartEngine is featured in renowned magazines like The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The New York Times. It was founded in 2015 by Howard Marks, the co-founder of Activision, which has a multi-billion-dollar market cap today.

