Ferrellgas Provides Spring Cleaning Checklist for Propane Homeowners

LIBERTY, Mo., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springtime is here, and with it comes the ritual of spring cleaning. Nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas, the company that makes propane easy, is reminding homeowners of several important but simple things that should be done this time of year to help maintain their propane system and propane-powered appliances.



“Ferrellgas has long championed the importance of safety in and around the home,” said Vice President of Operations Support Megan Sharp, who oversees the company’s Fleet, Safety, Risk Management, and Real Estate departments. “Spring is the perfect time of year for homeowners to take a few simple steps that can help save money and help ensure their propane system works well for years to come.”

Ferrellgas encourages propane homeowners to add the following items to their spring-cleaning checklist:

Remove any combustible materials, such as long, dry grass, wood, or debris, that are within 10 feet of your propane tank or cylinder(s). If you have appliances that have not been used since last fall, such as a gas-fired pool heater or gas grill, have them inspected by a qualified service technician before using. Professional Ferrellgas technicians can assist with this important step. Before you plant your spring flowers, new trees, or dig for any other reason, call 811. This is the national call-before-you-dig phone number. Anyone who plans to dig should call 811 or go to their state 811 center’s website before digging to request that the approximate location of buried utilities be marked with paint or flags so that they don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line. Do not store propane cylinders or tanks inside of buildings. Know your propane safety. Download a copy from Ferrellgas here or contact your local Ferrellgas office to request a copy of the Propane Safety brochure. This important document provides many proven tips, and the printed version even includes a scratch and sniff dot to familiarize homeowners with the warning scent added to propane.



You’ll be enjoying the great outdoors in no time. Just be sure to add checking your propane system and appliances to your spring-cleaning list!