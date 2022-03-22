Insights on the Coconut Water Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Flavor, Form, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coconut Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global coconut water market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Coconut water is the clear liquid found inside green coconuts. It has a sweet and nutty flavor and contains easily digestible carbohydrates in the form of natural electrolytes and sugars. Rich in potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium and magnesium, it is widely consumed as a low-calorie refreshing beverage that aids in preventing dehydration. It also contains cytokines and phytohormones, which have various antiaging, anticarcinogenic and antithrombic properties
The increasing health consciousness among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is a growing consumer preference for coconut water as a remedy for various metabolic disorders and other ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, kidney stones, liver damage, hypertension and impaired digestion. Furthermore, vendors are offering packaged coconut water, which is infused with various natural ingredients, including turmeric, ginger and fruits, to enhance its nutritional value. These products are gaining immense traction among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, thereby providing a boost to the growth of the market.
Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry is also contributing to the market growth. The emerging cafe culture, along with the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), has enhanced the utilization of coconut water mix and concentrates in various innovative dishes. Other factors, including government initiatives for promoting coconut farming, along with significant investments for the development of coconut cultivation, especially in countries such as Philippines, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global coconut water market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, flavor, form, packaging and distribution channel
Breakup by Type:
- Sweetened
- Unsweetened
Breakup by Flavor:
- Plain
- Flavored
Breakup by Form:
- Coconut Water
- Coconut Water Powder
Breakup by Packaging:
- Carton
- Bottles
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc, Harmless Harvest Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pulse Beverage Corp, The Coca-Cola Company, etc
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global coconut water market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global coconut water market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global coconut water market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Coconut Water Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Sweetened
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Unsweetened
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Flavor
7.1 Plain
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Flavored
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Coconut Water
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Coconut Water Powder
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Packaging
9.1 Carton
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Bottles
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Online Retail Stores
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 All Market Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Amy & Brian Naturals
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Celebes Coconut Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Harmless Harvest Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 PepsiCo Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Pulse Beverage Corp.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 The Coca-Cola Company
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
