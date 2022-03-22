Damen Shipyards Uses Matterport Digital Twins to Accelerate Workflow and Enhance the Customer Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Damen Shipyards Group (“Damen”), a Dutch-owned shipbuilding company with operations in 120 countries and delivering 175 vessels annually, has adopted Matterport digital twins to facilitate remote collaboration for internal and external stakeholders. With access to Matterport’s rich, dimensionally accurate data, Damen has applied an innovative approach to drive customer satisfaction.







“When we discovered Matterport, we quickly realized the power of the digital twin to unlock collaboration and engagement with our designers and our customers,” said Jan-Jaap Eits, Assistant Project Manager at Damen Shipyards. “Today, we use Matterport to allow our customers to remotely review and inspect every compartment and detail of a vessel within a 3D space. Internally, our design and engineering teams have access to detailed measurements and layouts to further enable them to work more efficiently and avoid costly and time-consuming site visits.”

Across its Workboat Division, including its major shipyards in China, Turkey and Vietnam, Damen uses Matterport Pro2 3D cameras to capture digital twins of its vessels. With access to a 3D space in the planning stage, customers can examine the layout and placement of equipment and request modifications if desired. Once a design is finalized, Damen shares its digital twin internally with their service department, enabling them to gain a better understanding of the vessel when it is completed and delivered. In addition, the Measurement Mode capability within a Matterport digital twin allows Damen’s design and engineering personnel to verify measurements down to the centimeter, including room layouts and the placement of everything from windows and doors to hardware and equipment, all without conducting a site visit.

With its growing library of digital twins, Damen developed a 3D archive of its vessels to support bookkeeping efforts and to prevent operational difficulties in the future. In addition, the company’s digital record of its builds will facilitate knowledge transfer and training when longtime Damen employees retire or leave the company in the future.

“The growing adoption of Matterport across several industries, from store management to commercial boats, demonstrates that digital twins add operational efficiency and engage customers throughout their journeys,” said Conway Chen, VP of Business Development and Strategy at Matterport. “With Matterport digital twins at their fingertips, Damen is able to further advance its reputation as a technology-driven organization focused on providing the best experience for its customers.”

Read the case study to learn more about how Damen Shipyards used Matterport here, or learn more about Damen Shipyards at www.damen.com .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tim McDowd

Director, Communications

press@matterport.com

+1 (650) 273-6999

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport’s business relationship with Damen Shipyards, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb84fc46-e871-4488-9539-8fa4a847d29b