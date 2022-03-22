Canadian Armed Forces Partners with Skills/Compétences Canada to Encourage Youth to Explore Skilled Trade and Technology Careers

English French

Canadian Armed Forces Renews its Partnership with Skills Canada as

Premier Partner

OTTAWA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies, is proud to announce that the Canadian Armed Forces is returning as a Premier Partner of its upcoming events including its flagship event; the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC), in Vancouver, B.C. SCNC will be held on May 26-27, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

SCNC represents a great opportunity for industry organizations to connect with students, parents, teachers and career seekers and inform them of the many career opportunities that are available in the skilled trades and technologies. The Canadian Armed Forces will be onsite at SCNC to engage with visitors of all ages. They will also participate in SCNC’s Opening and Closing Ceremonies, networking receptions and be involved in SCC’s 9+1 Skills for Success activities. At SCNC 2022, there will also be representatives from industry, government, and labour. Over 300 students and apprentices will compete for the title of national champion in more than 35 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas. In addition, there will be over 40 interactive Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities that will give visiting students a glimpse into skilled trade and technology careers to spark their interest.

Skills/Compétences Canada is pleased to continue its partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces to fulfill their common goal of building a stronger skilled trade workforce by promoting career opportunities to a national audience. This partnership has continued to grow since its initial inception in 2015 and enables the Canadian Armed Forces to connect with youth from across the country and inform them on the many lucrative careers that are available in the skilled trades and technologies, in the following six sectors: Construction, Employment, Information Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering, Transportation and Services.



“Skills/Compétences Canada in partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces, will continue to promote the importance of careers in the skilled trades and technologies to our future workforce. Thanks to partners like the Canadian Armed Forces we can host events that highlight the diverse education and career pathways in these sectors”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.



“The Canadian Armed Forces is excited to renew their partnership with Skills Canada as their events enable us to engage with hundreds of students about the exciting opportunities that exist in the skilled trades and technologies. This enables us to speak with today’s youth about the 100+ exciting careers that are available with us and help them choose the right career path for them”, said Captain Jesse Orozco, Canadian Armed Forces Recruiting.

According to a recent RBC report, 700,000 skilled tradespeople are expected to retire by 2028. In order to fill these positions, it is important to inform Canadian youth about the variety of skilled trade and technology careers that are available to them. Building a strong skilled workforce is vital to our country’s economy and these careers represent great opportunities for tomorrow’s career seekers.

About the Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are consistently ranked among the top 25 employers in Canada.

All our members enjoy a range of prestigious full-and part-time career options in fields like skilled trades, healthcare, law, IT and engineering, the possibility of specializing in your career, accelerated responsibilities and faster advancement opportunities than in the civilian world, the chance to travel and work around the world, and a full range of enviable benefits and advantages.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills.



