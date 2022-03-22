Konica Minolta Awarded Platinum Elite and Diamond Honors from Hyland

Ramsey, NJ, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), an award-winning content services solution provider, was recently honored by Hyland with two different awards for its continued work helping customers digitally transform using the OnBase content services platform. The awards, an annual recognition of service excellence within the Hyland Global Partner Community, were recently presented as part of the Hyland Partner Virtual Event Series. The program considers criteria such as training, support, customer retention and number of customers served.

Konica Minolta received the Platinum Elite award for reaching the highest level of sales performance and excellence through new customer acquisitions and providing additional solutions to existing customers. The company was also was recognized with the Diamond Support award for partners that have gone above and beyond to make sure their customers receive the highest level of support for their Hyland solutions.

“As a key component of the Intelligent Connected Workplace, OnBase is essential to providing Intelligent Information Management for our customer base, including emerging technologies like robotic process automation,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Since becoming an Authorized OnBase Solution Provider nine years ago, we have co-authored the roadmap with our customers to help them grow.”

“Our partner programs include the best and brightest leaders within our industry that offer the most innovative technology to keep customers connected through agile and optimized content processes. We congratulate Konica Minolta for its commitment to customer success and achievement as a Platinum and Diamond Support award winner,” said Bob Dunn, Vice President of Global Partner Programs at Hyland.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. The Hyland Global Partner Community is an exclusive team of more than 400 Hyland partners. They provide expertise and hands-on support for OnBase in addition to many complementary technologies that make up content services solutions.

# # # # #

Attachment