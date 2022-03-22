UpCity Survey Results: How Small Businesses Are Prioritizing Social Media In 2022

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey asking small business owners and employees about their social media marketing strategies for 2022 and beyond.



The survey post, 56% Of Small Businesses Are Prioritizing Social Media In 2022 , gathers insight from more than 600 small business professionals in the United States and Canada about social media usage and messaging throughout the pandemic, the platforms they use, and more.

Statistical highlights include:

32% of U.S. and Canadian businesses say Facebook remains the most valuable social media platform in 2022.

13% of businesses reported having shifted their strategies to TikTok since the beginning of the pandemic.

17% of respondents stated Instagram was their most valuable social media platform in 2022.

25% of those we surveyed said their video content is where most of their social media engagement and conversion rates come from.

56% of respondents say that social media is a priority for their business today, in comparison to 49% of respondents who felt that way pre-COVID.



Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity encourages business leaders to not underestimate the value of social media.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that virtual communication is here to stay,” Sullivan said. “Social media is a powerful tool to relate to potential customers, whether your industry is B2B or B2C. That said, it makes sense why we see Facebook remain a top contending social media channel for our respondents—the platform is still one of the most visited websites and provides other benefits for small businesses.”

“And while we aren’t seeing as many B2B businesses on TikTok today, let’s not undervalue the capabilities video has on B2B and B2C audiences alike,” Sullivan continued. “The data reveals that videos have the potential to create the best results and opportunities for your social media strategy.”

