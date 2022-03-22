StemGen Participates in South by Southwest (SXSW) Show

HOUSTON, TX, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, participated in the prestigious Austin, Texas-based South by Southwest (SXSW) show, best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of technology, film, music, education, and culture.

One of the D3eSports simulators was showcased at a SXSW event with Meta-Hydrogen to further build on the company’s STEM.org-accredited educational platform, with a focus on K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) education towards hydrogen and global energy transition.

Working to attract a broader audience by the gamification of hydrogen, this SXSW event provided an opportunity to explore a platform on Roblox and connect with an important IT crowd with a fun experience offering through StemGen’s simulators.

“We were invited to this awesome unofficial event as part of South by Southwest to bring our D3eSports simulator and showcase what we do and what we can do to gamify education through an interactive Roblox educational platform,” said Simon Dawson, President/CEO of StemGen, Inc. “Working with Beyond-Meta co-founders Joshua Johnson and Lian Pham in supporting the gamification of green hydrogen education in Roblox was an important connection for us to be a part of. Since it was a pajama party, our staff dressed in the racing suits real race teams wear due to our partnership with the professional race team. This prestigious Pajama Party usually occurs at Cannes Film Festival in France and was a re-adapted version for SXSW. Everyone had a lot of fun, and it was a wonderful and different way to meet some new people in the tech world and show what the company can provide for engagement.”

“It was great to work with Simon and the team at StemGen for this unique opportunity to be part of SXSW,” said Lian Pham, Co-Founder, Beyond-Meta. “Being able to demonstrate the Beyond-Meta message with the exciting D3eSports simulator, along with our AR (augmented reality) goggles to walk into the metaverse was an experience this tech crowd really liked and jumped into. It certainly escalated the platform we wanted to demonstrate.”

