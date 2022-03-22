Link Reservations announces a Change of Control

AVENTURA, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Reservations Inc. (“LRSV”) (OTC PINK: LRSV) announced today that Mr. Joe Gutierrez purchased a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company from Rene Lauritsen. In conjunction with the closing of the sale, the Company’s then Board of Directors elected Mr. Gutierrez as President and a Director of the Company and Mr. Rene Lauritsen, then the only other director of the Company, resigned from all positions held in the Company.

Mr. Gutierrez, age 46, has interests in several private businesses in various industries and currently serves as the President of a national logistics business based in Miami, Florida.

Company contact: Donald Bell - Investor Relations Director – Donald@Globalelogistics.com Office. 954.302.2296 - www.Globalelogistics.com

