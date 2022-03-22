Canoe Intelligence Wins Business Infrastructure Award at The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2022

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”), a financial technology company redefining data management processes for alternative investors and allocators, today announced the honor of winning the Business Infrastructure award in the US categories at the WealthTech Americas Awards 2022.



Showcasing ‘best of breed’ in the Americas, the awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations grouped by specialization and geography which the prestigious panel of an independent advisory board deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’.

Judges noted that Canoe is a critical infrastructure tool for wealth firms that are processing alternative investment PDF files manually. With Canoe, clients automate the manual workflows related to alternative investment documents and data, improving their ability to collect documents from multiple sources, achieve data accuracy and team efficiency, and ultimately service clients even more effectively.

Commenting on the firm’s achievement, Mike Muniz, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at Canoe Intelligence stated: “We are so honored to be named the winner in the Business Infrastructure category of the 2022 WealthTech Awards. Our primary objective is to help alternative investors to work more efficiently and this recognition is a testament to the modern operational infrastructure we're ushering in across the industry. We're proud of the team we've assembled, humbled by the clients who have chosen us as their partner, and we look forward to continuing to power alternative investment intelligence this year and beyond.”

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: “The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission.

“These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in Americas’ wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Americas’ wealth management.”

This news follows This news follows Canoe’s recent accomplishments including the completion of its record 2021 year, Series A extension funding by Blackstone and Carlyle, and numerous client engagements with institutional investors and large family offices.





