Sixty-Six Oil Field Services, Inc. Announces the Company's First Acquisition and New Management Appointments

OVIEDO, FL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sixty-Six Oil Field Services, Inc. (OTCBB: SSOF) has acquired the controlling interest in Sustainable Water Solutions, Inc., a Wyoming corporation focused on the assembly, service, and technology development for water treatment systems that are environmentally friendly and sustainable. The acquisition is part of SSOF’s transition into the growing water industry. SSOF’s focus is sustainable technologies to address the needs of the power, industrial, municipal, bio-pharm and retail water markets.

Sustainable Water Solutions is currently negotiating agreements for the acquisition of established companies in the water industry. Upon completion of its strategy, the company will supply reverse osmosis, demineralization, tertiary treatment, and other equipment to the market with the capability of servicing the systems and providing rental equipment, replacement parts, and expendables. The Company’s management has over 40 years of industry experience with an extensive network throughout the industry.

Sixty-Six Oil Field Services (SSOF) will apply to change its corporate name to Sustainable Water Solutions, Inc., and establish its headquarters in Florida. Mr. Daniel Sobolewski, CEO of SSOF, stated, “It has been an arduous journey to save SSOF from itself. The Merger of Sustainable Water Solutions and its 5,000 shareholders, is a major step for recovery allowing us to continue to become a major force in providing equipment, components, service, and products to the water industrial and retail markets that are environmentally friendly and sustainable not only in the United States but around the world. I want to thank our shareholders for their commitment to stay the course with our reemergence into the Public Markets.”

Sixty-Six Oil Field Services has also announced the following new management updates:

Daniel Sobolewski, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Sobolewski currently resides in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Sobolewski is versatile in financial services. His longtime experience in OTC Markets, Finance, Sales, and Corporate Development, is backed by his large pool of business contacts. Mr. Sobolewski is supported by multiple experienced colleges that work in both the Private and Public sectors. He also sustains multiple ongoing successful relationships with both Consultants and/or Advisors, with expertise in Public Companies, Equity Financing, and Investment Banking.

Donald R. Keer ESQ., Chief Operating Officer

CEO, Daniel Sobolewski has appointed Donald R. Keer ESQ., as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Keer currently resides in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. He has over 40 years of professional experience, the first 15 as a chemical engineer focused on water treatment technologies. The last 25 years were spent as an attorney focused on working with water treatment equipment, technologies, and service companies. As an attorney, Mr. Keer’s specialty is regulatory filings, business transactions, and corporate governance. Mr. Keer also has an MBA in finance and operations.

Mr. Keer has a number of articles published on water treatment technologies, design approaches, and business operations. He served as CEO of M2 Innovative Solutions, Inc. which is a company focused on ultrapure water technologies for the life science industry. The company was acquired and still operates as a division of Suez Water.

Over the past 5 years, Mr. Keer has worked as an attorney and operations consultant to companies within the water industry. He also provides legal services to publicly listed companies for regulatory compliance.

Under the terms of the corporate bylaws, Mr. Daniel Sobolewski as CEO is permitted to appoint representatives to serve on the Board of Directors.

Safe Harbor Statement

