KYOCERA AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at APEC 2022

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is presenting and exhibiting at APEC 2022, which is taking place this week in Houston, Texas. The event began on Sunday, March 20, and will continue through Thursday, March 24, and the exhibition opens today and continues through tomorrow.

Internationally recognized as the premier annual event in applied power electronics, this year’s conference and exhibition features five full days of technical sessions and seminars addressing a comprehensive range of topics pertinent to power electronics professionals in addition to special events, networking opportunities, and a two-day expo showcasing 220 exhibitors and an expansive array of both proven and new-to-market power electronics products and services. KYOCERA AVX's APEC 2022 presentations and exhibition focus on high-power, high-energy component solutions for power electronics applications in the automotive, industrial, military and aerospace, consumer electronics, transportation, and wide bandgap industries.

KYOCERA AVX Field Application Engineer Daniel West presented "Bulk Capacitor Technologies: High CV Ceramic, Tantalum (MnO2, Polymer, Wet Types), Aluminum Electrolytic, (Wet, Polymer, Hybrid Types), and Supercaps," during the Material and Technologies Session of the 2022 PSMA/PELS Capacitor Workshop: "How Materials and Environmental Effects Influence Capacitor Performance," that took place on Saturday, March 19, a day prior to the official conference kickoff. Now in its fifth year as an introductory event for the annual APEC conference, the PSMA/PELS Capacitor Workshop featured a selection of presentations from industry-leading experts and universities from around the world and focused on how materials and environmental effects influence capacitor performance in various applications. West is also presenting an Industry Session titled "Capacitor Technology Trends for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors" (IS22.1) from 1:45 – 2:10pm on Thursday, March 24, in room 360DEF. This presentation will explore the latest, most advanced capacitor innovations and solutions spanning the wide bandgap industry.

During the exhibition, KYOCERA AVX is showcasing its extensive portfolio of passive component solutions for power electronics applications in the automotive, industrial, military and aerospace, consumer electronics, transportation, and wide bandgap industries, including a selection of new and field-proven ceramic, tantalum, aluminum electrolytic, polymer, and power film capacitors, as well as supercapacitors and thermal conductors. Exhibit highlights include:

Additional exhibition highlights include conductive polymer electrolytic capacitors, which feature low profiles, high CV, high energy, and low ESR and are ideal for use in applications ranging from smartphones, tablets, and PCs to telecommunications systems, SSDs, and industrial, automotive, defense, and aerospace electronics, and QB Series Q-Bridge Thermal Conductors, which are robustly designed to direct heat to thermal ground planes, heat sinks, or other points of thermal interest and exhibit high thermal conductivity, low thermal resistance, and capacitance so low that the devices are virtually transparent at RF/microwave frequencies.

"APEC has been the leading annual event for any and everyone involved in the power electronics industry for more than 35 years, and we're very proud to have been invited to contribute to its globally influential technical program for more than 20 years now," said Nicholas Kovalsky, Corporate PR, Media, and Communications Manager for KYOCERA AVX. “The power electronics industry is a primary driver for KYOCERA AVX innovation, so we’re really looking forward to introducing attendees to both new and proven selections from our expansive portfolio of high-power, high-energy component solutions."

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.