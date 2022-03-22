GenTech Updates Investors on the Growing Retail Footprint as Kroger’s VitaCost™ and Muscle & Strength™ Go Live with Fizzique™

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Food ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, updates investors on its retail penetration for its brand Fizzique™ ( www.drinkfizzique.com ) as it continues to receive orders from several national and regional retailers as well as increasing its online availability.

Heightened consumer demand has stimulated two major online retailers, Muscle and Strength ( www.muscleandstrength.com ) and Kroger owned, VitaCost™ ( www.vitacost.com ), to place purchase orders for Fizzique™ via industry powerhouse distributor UNFI™. This major retail player has also been supplying FLIK micro-market cafe’s at the ESPN™ locations out of Connecticut, who have seen significant up-ticks in purchases since initial retailer cooler placement within the last 30 days.

The addition of the full product line on the VitaCost website is an important step in adding mainstream retail credibility to the brand. Kroger acquired VitaCost in 2014 for $280 million in a deal that provided the grocery giant with fresh exposure to ecommerce and the growing organics, supplement, and functional foods marketplace. Vitacost’s annual sales have already grown over 180% since the acquisition*.

XSN™, a significant global e-commerce partner are bolstering sales, as Fizzique™ Sparkling Protein Water has developed an online presence and will fulfill www. Amazon.com .

In addition, Kingdom Nutrition, out of Hutton, TX ( https://kingdomnutrition.com ) have now received their first shipment of Fizzique™, as Max Muscle in Modesto, CA ( https://stores.maxmuscle.com/ca-modesto-575 ) have placed follow-up orders, subsequently selling out of their initial order of all four flavors.

Park Avenue Fitness (PAF) Distribution, Norwalk, IA, an independent distributor with an impressive array of well-known retailers in their established network, have made substantial gains into their +1,000 retail gyms and health stores in the Mid-West. PAF also has one of the largest gym chains in the region with over 70 locations throughout Iowa, pending approval of Fizzique™.

Several national franchise retail locations are now selling Fizzique™ with stores throughout Texas and Tennessee as well as, the following retailers who have lined up to be first-to-market with all flavors of the Fizzique Sparkling Protein Water: Kingdom Nutrition, Muscle & Strength, Xtreme Performance Nutrition, Heavyweight Supplements, Power Locker, Topline Nutrition, GAMA Wholesale, Vitamin Shack Cage, and Ryker's Nutrition, as the retailer list continues to grow daily.

The Company also gained international distribution of Fizzique™ into Canada via Nutrition Excellence, a well-known distribution partner who offers premium brands to multiple categories and channels across Canada.

CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. commented “With around 100,000 cans, nearly 9,000 cases, of the Fizzique™ product sold in its first four weeks of availability I could not be more proud of the team who have pulled out every ounce of their energy to make this product available across the USA and beyond. April is a critical month, as I believe individual orders of this magnitude are lined up. Fizzique is taking the industry by storm and the reviews are beyond our greatest expectations.”

Fizzique™ recently announced that it has signed Megan Olivi ( http://meganolivi.com ) as brand ambassador. Mrs. Olivi serves as a host and lead reporter for the UFC™ on ESPN™ as well as commenting on NFL™ for Fox™. During the fight broadcasts, Megan can be seen live reporting through the night, conducting interviews, and hosting from the desk. She also serves as a sideline and feature reporter during football season for NFL on Fox. Mrs. Olivi gets 1.25 million views on the UFC prelim fight and almost 2 million on the UFC pay per views per fight. As well as over 1m followers on various social media platforms and achieves exceptional engagement across all channels which are all essential metrics when choosing a Brand Ambassador.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

