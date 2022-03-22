ThinPrint Launches ezeep.js to Enable Easy Printing From Web Applications

BERLIN and DENVER, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ezeep by ThinPrint, a leading provider of cloud print solutions and services, today announced the release of ezeep.js – a new JavaScript library that makes it possible for web developers to easily add printing capabilities into any web application in just a few steps.



“Desktop applications are being replaced by cloud-based web applications, and users are accessing them from all kinds of devices – smartphones, Chromebooks, iPads, laptops and more,” said Bernd Trappe, CTO, ThinPrint. “As a result, more users need to print documents from web applications and ezeep.js is exactly what the larger development community needs to enable secure and efficient printing in the easiest way possible.”

ezeep.js is a ready-made solution that can be easily plugged into web applications so users can instantly print documents. With ezeep.js, the backend of the web application passes the data to be printed directly to the ezeep Blue Cloud, which securely outputs the document to any printer available in the customer's account. As a result, the user does not have to download documents first, which not only ensures greater efficiency but also ensures that sensitive documents are not saved to the user's local, potentially insecure, device.

While developers still have the option of using the already available ezeep Blue API , with ezeep.js they enjoy a significantly simpler and quick implementation because steps like creating a print dialog box or managing user accounts are not necessary. ezeep.js is a fully plug-and-play implementation of printing.

Web application developers who need printing support can save a lot of time by simply adding the JavaScript library provided on ezeep’s GitHub page into their application. For more information about how to print from web apps visit https://www.ezeep.com/how-to-print-pdfs-from-javascript-web-apps. To learn more about ezeep solutions, visit www.ezeep.com .

