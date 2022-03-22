Universal Systems, Inc/ Digital Distro, Inc. (OTC: UVSS) Announces Joint Venture and Provides Shareholder Updates

SHERIDAN, WY, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) announces multiple key shareholder updates.

Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, states, “We are excited to announce our joint venture with Mcap MediaWire to further expand the digital media services of both of our companies. Both companies have agreed to the joint venture to develop a full disclosure news service that incorporates multiple forms of news and content to produce a wide variety of digital media, news aggregation, broadcasting, and publishing of news and information, We believe that the Mcap MediaWire team and expertise can and will enable Digital Distro to broadcast its projects, talent, events, and also grow the TheDailyCrypto.IO subscriber base. Ultimately, we felt that a joint venture has given us the benefits of an acquisition of technology, processes, and personnel without the overhead cost or dilution to our existing shareholders.”

Mark Newbaur, CEO of Mcap MediaWire , adds, “Digital Distro is the perfect partner for us to create and provide updated 24/7 video content with real-time data feeds. The entertainment industry is literally 24/7 with projects and events happening all over the world. We are now seeing that entertainment is impacting financial markets too. So, we envision a newer approach to providing information and see that an on-demand news service with video news coupled with web platforms such as TheDailyCrypto.IO can provide valuable information and education to consumers. Similarly, the same services can broadcast new projects, companies, talent, events, and support digital markets as they evolve. We are excited about this joint venture and have already started with content sharing at https://thedailycrypto.io/microcap-stocks/ as a first step. The on-page advertising and additional distribution revenues are just a first step toward a larger product offering.”

Mr. Lane adds, “We are very close to completing our contractual responsibilities for the Musical Soundtrack and music videos for the feature film, “Man in the White Van” directed by Warren Skeels and produced by Garrison Film and Legion M Entertainment. In addition to “Man in the White Van”, the company has been engaged to co-produce another feature film which will be announced shortly. Our goal is to generate profitable revenues streams with upfront fees paid to the company for our Film & Music Production, NFT’s Sales, and Social Brand Influence. Each one of these revenue streams has a key common component of Royalty Streams. With our partnership with Mcap MediaWire, we can now ensure that our accomplishment of key milestones is broadcast quickly and efficiently through the best media channels.”

Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, concludes, “Now that we have changed our name at the state of Washington, we will be seeking to obtain a name and symbol change. We also want to reiterate that no reverse split is planned as part of the name and symbol change. We especially want to thank our shareholders as we build a world-class entertainment company.”

About Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, Inc.

Universal Systems, Inc. / Digital Distro Solutions (OTC: UVSS) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. The company is a multimedia production, distribution, NFT/Crypto service provider, and brings social brand influence to film and music productions. Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO, is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music composition for two upcoming feature productions. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 246,049,052 Outstanding and 76,836,847 shares in the Float. The company is be formally named Digital Distro, Inc.

The company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/Digi_Distro .

About Mcap MediaWire

Mcap MediaWire strives to provide the very best press release, digital media and financial disclosure solutions at highly competitive rates. We earn our clients for the long-term through exemplary service and quality of work.

Our press releases include unlimited words, logo, hyperlinks, social media, industry trade circuits and more through the most impactful websites, news agencies, brokerage firms, trading platforms and more.

Our services give your company exposure to an audience of millions, including journalists, investors, day-traders, fund managers and social media/messaging platforms. Now your press releases, earnings statements, branded articles, shareholder updates, corporate achievements can reach a vast and diverse audience around the world your Company and shareholders deserve!

About “Man in the White Van”

Garrison Film’s first feature length film entitled, “Man in the White Van” can be found on the company’s new website at www.Garrisonfilm.com We have completed pre-production requirements and we have our production teams in Shreveport, Louisiana getting to film. Our first feature film, “Man in the White Van” is a thriller set in 1970’s Florida. The script and screenplay are based on a true story of a serial killer in the deep south.

Contact Information:

Universal Systems, Inc.

1-800-395- 6811

ir@digitaldistrosolutions.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Universal Systems, Inc.