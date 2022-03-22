eQ Plc has applied for listing of 2018 Stock Options on Nasdaq Helsinki

English Finnish

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

22 March 2022, at 4.00 p.m.

Nasdaq Helsinki approved today 22 March 2022 eQ Plc’s application for listing of stock options granted based on the option program 2018 (“eQ Option rights 2018”) on the Nasdaq Helsinki main list as of 1 April 2022.

Key employees hold a total of 1 775 000 eQ Option rights 2018. The subscription period for the eQ Option rights 2018 will commence on 1 April 2022 and it will end on 1 April 2024. Each eQ Option right 2018 entitles to subscribe for one new share of the company. The share subscription price is currently EUR 6.02 per share. From the subscription price, as per the relevant record date, be deducted the amount of dividends or equity distributed as repayment of equity from the invested non-restricted equity reserve decided before the share subscription.

The new shares subscribed with the option rights will in principle be entered to the Trade Register at least four times per year, once every quarter, provided, that the aggregate amount of subscribed shares exceeds 20,000 pcs. However, the entry in the Trade Register will be made at least once a year, after the end of the financial year. The shares subscribed with the option rights entitle holders to dividends and other shareholder rights after the shares have been registered.

The terms and conditions of stock option program 2018 and information on subscribing shares with stock options are available on eQ Plc’s website www.eQ.fi . The issuance of the eQ Option rights 2018 was announced as a stock exchange release on 26 October 2018.

Helsinki, 22 March 2022

eQ Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

