Documoto Launches New Website

DENVER, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Documoto proudly announces their continued commitment to the growth of equipment manufacturers and asset-intensive professionals by providing a dynamic redesigned website at https://documoto.com/. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to help users make well-informed decisions about their aftermarket service needs.

The new comprehensive website brings together a user experience built on product features, industry verticals, and roles so users can self-qualify based on the content that resonates best with them. Additionally, Documoto's new website includes resources and links to Documoto's Knowledge Base, Documoto Academy, frequently asked questions, case studies, articles, and news. Having grown over the last several years with staff set up nationwide, the revamped website encompasses Documoto's robust set of product capabilities and professional services.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our customers, partners, and visitors who are looking to explore Documoto's solution and services," said Becky Howard, Documoto's Vice President of Operations. "This website redesign truly ties together all of our product capabilities and services into one place, allowing for each visitor to experience and access information, education, and get to know our team and culture."

Features and benefits of Documoto's website redesign include:

Self-Qualification Content

Advanced Search Functionality

Informative Service and Product Offerings

To learn more about Documoto and how to improve your aftermarket customer experience, visit https://documoto.com/.

About

Documoto is a Denver-based software company with a vision to help equipment manufacturers win their aftermarket through superior customer experiences for their partners and customers. Their product is an industry-leading SaaS solution that allows its customers to drive real innovation in their aftermarket. With Documoto, customers can create parts catalogs and related technical content; securely distribute that content over the web to any device in various languages; and find and order the right parts and products the first time, every time. Documoto customers are found throughout the globe and range from small manufacturers to some of the world's largest machinery companies and transit organizations.

Press Release Contact

Miki Noble

miki.noble@documoto.com

