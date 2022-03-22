Vituity Expands Partnership With Sparrow Health System to Provide Emergency Care

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vituity, a physician-led and -owned multispecialty healthcare company, has expanded its partnership with Sparrow Health System to include emergency medicine services. The health system, based in Lansing, Michigan, awarded Vituity the contract for emergency medicine services at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, as well as Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Ionia Hospital, to continue to improve the quality of care and reduce patient wait times. Vituity began providing emergency services late last year.

The new service contract expands Vituity's relationship of jointly caring for Sparrow Hospital patients. Today, Vituity works in six Sparrow facilities, providing hospital medicine and tele-infectious disease services. This contract expansion marks the launch of emergency medicine services by Vituity in the state of Michigan.

"Sparrow Health System is committed to providing the best care for patients in the mid-Michigan area, and supporting the health of our community is what matters to us most," said Denny Martin, DO, Sparrow Hospital Chief Medical Officer. "The infrastructure, programs, and established expertise Vituity brings help us continue to offer excellent emergency care to everyone, every time."

"Vituity is honored to expand our relationship with Sparrow Health System during a time when emergency care is more critical than ever," said Denise Brown, MD, Chief Growth Officer, Vituity. "Our proven expertise and the strength of our network helped ensure a seamless transition, and we are proud to safeguard the health of Sparrow Hospital patients, providers, and the mid-Michigan community."

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been developing best practices to ensure hospitals are able to care for patients effectively. Through a physician-led and collaborative approach, Vituity's acute care services engage providers and deliver an integrated care experience for patients through robust quality programs that emphasize local physician leadership, communication, and accountability. As a democratic partnership owned equitably by its practicing physicians, Vituity's unique structure allows for an atmosphere of collaboration, transparency, and innovation—where knowledge and ideas are shared across all practice lines, practice sites, and geographies.

Eric Mallett, MD, Vituity's division vice president, is excited to expand on this partnership with Sparrow Health System: "The mid-Michigan community is benefiting from the Vituity spirit of collaboration and leadership in this increased scope. I am proud of my team for the compassionate, patient-centric care they deliver each and every day."

To learn more about Vituity's acute care services, please visit www.vituity.com/services or email solutions@vituity.com.

About Vituity

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership, our 5,000 doctors and clinicians care for nearly 8 million patients annually across 450 practice locations and nine acute care specialties.

Vituity's acute focus and compassionate care are the driving forces that place us at the heart of better care. Our clinicians and practice management leaders develop front-line solutions for healthcare challenges that improve quality and have a direct positive impact on millions of lives nationwide.

Our services span the entire Acute Care Continuum, integrating emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, acute psychiatry, neurology, acute care surgery, telehealth, post-acute care, and outpatient medicine. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, clinics, payers, employers, and state and local government, our footprint continues to rapidly expand. Learn more at vituity.com.

About Sparrow Health System

Sparrow Health System is mid-Michigan's premier healthcare organization and includes hospitals in Lansing, Carson City, Charlotte, Ionia, and St. Johns, as well as Sparrow Specialty Hospital, Physicians Health Plan, Sparrow Care Network, Sparrow Medical Group, the Michigan Athletic Club, and AL!VE.

Sparrow is affiliated with Michigan Medicine through the Sparrow Children's Center and with Michigan State University's three human health colleges. Through these partnerships and the dedication of our 10,000 caregivers, Sparrow pursues a vision to be nationally recognized as a leader in quality and patient experience. For more information, visit Sparrow.org.

