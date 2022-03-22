Look Left Marketing Named to Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific Region

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , an enterprise technology public relations and digital content and marketing agency, today announced that it has been ranked on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.



Specializing in infrastructure technology companies, Look Left Marketing was named to the list as a result of more than doubling its revenue during the past two years. The Agency also experienced extremely low employee turnover, less than half of the industry average, and launched new integrated content and digital marketing services. The company reflected on five years of rapid growth in a recent blog .

“Since the Agency started five years ago, we have built a highly specialized practice servicing the infrastructure technology companies that make the digital world smart, fast and safe,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal at Look Left Marketing. “But more importantly, it’s a tremendous team of terrific humans, in both the agency and at our clients and partners.”

The Inc. Regionals lists recognize the innovative achievements of companies in generating sustainable growth and jobs in each region across the US. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region’s economy. Look Left Marketing was ranked 117 out of 150 in the Pacific region .

Look Left Marketing is a 100% virtual company (since inception), offering exceptional flexibility and benefits. It’s hiring for a variety of remote PR, marketing and digital positions in the US. Contact us at hr@lookleftmarketing.com to learn more.

Look Left Marketing is a public relations and digital content marketing firm specializing in infrastructure technology. The Agency’s clients include some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in security, cloud, big data, open source, software-defined services, connectivity, health IT, AI and automation—all the bits and bytes that make the digital world smarter, faster and safer.

