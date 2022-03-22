Vacation Innovations Announces Signature Sponsorship of the 2022 ARDA Spring Conference

Orlando, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Innovations (“VI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services, today announced its sponsorship of the 2022 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timesharing Together Conference, to be held in Hollywood, Fla., from May 1-4, 2022. The Company’s sponsorship will facilitate live streaming of the conference’s General Sessions, providing remote attendees access to this valuable content.

Vacation Innovations has been serving the vacation ownership and travel industries since 1999 and is proud to commit its support to ARDA in a significant way in the Company’s first year of membership. Vacation Innovations’ president, Bryan Rand, also joined ARDA as a Trustee Member and looks forward to further strengthening the Company’s relationships within the vacation ownership industry.

“We view ARDA and its member companies as incredible ambassadors of the timeshare product, and we’re proud to support the association’s mission to connect, protect, and affect the timeshare industry,” said Rand. “We see a number of opportunities to provide innovative solutions for complex challenges within the industry, especially as it relates to rental and tour generation, and are excited to make new connections and have substantive conversations about the future of timeshare.”

Vacation Innovations has invested significantly in its brands, products, and technology over the past year, launching new products and updates across its portfolio to better serve the needs of the modern timeshare industry. The Company will have a full team in attendance throughout the conference focused on building relationships, exploring opportunities, and highlighting recent enhancements.

“From day one, we’ve been working tirelessly to develop products and services that add value to the vacation ownership industry,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. “We’re excited to continue our growth as an organization and look forward to making meaningful contributions to the industry in partnership with new and existing resort and developer partners.”

The Company is increasing its involvement throughout the industry and holds membership, either directly or through its family of brands, in the Asociación Mexicana de Desarrolladores Turísticos (AMDETUR), Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.), and Canadian Resort & Travel Association (CRTA).

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI was honored at GNEX 2022 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, Best Team, and Best Marketing Professional.