Main Line Health Collaborates with Syapse, Bringing Clinical Trial Opportunities to Patients with Cancer in Philadelphia Region

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse® , a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, announced a collaboration with Main Line Health , home to four of the Philadelphia region’s most respected acute care hospitals. Main Line Health will utilize the Syapse multi-source real-world data (RWD) platform to match patients in the Philadelphia region to potentially life-saving clinical trial opportunities.



Main Line Health is focused on providing care that leverages the forefront of oncology innovation in cancer therapies and care coordination technologies. Using data provided by the Syapse Learning Health Network from genetic mutations identified in molecular testing ordered by their oncologists, patients will be matched by the Syapse platform to any clinical trials underway at Main Line Health that may be beneficial.

“At Syapse, we understand the importance of thinking globally and acting locally, which is why we are very proud to be serving the clinicians, researchers, and patients of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with Main Line Health,” said Ken Tarkoff , CEO of Syapse. “Our unmatched expertise in the community health care setting makes this a natural collaboration for both parties and we look forward to working with Main Line Health to bring Philadelphia region patients access to life-saving clinical trial opportunities.”

The Syapse Learning Health Network (LHN) enables improved cancer care through collaboration. Leveraging the LHN, healthcare providers can learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Further, researchers can learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment, and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the LHN.

About Syapse

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious disease by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care. www.syapse.com



