NearU Services Expands Footprint in Raleigh-Durham Market with Acquisition of Ideal Services Heating & Cooling

Charlotte, NC, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of Ideal Services Heating & Cooling ("Ideal Services" or the “Company”), a leading home services provider based in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The acquisition of Ideal Services fortifies NearU’s existing presence in the Raleigh-Durham market, complements the NearU family’s suite of service offerings, and allows NearU to continue serving a loyal customer base.

"Ideal Services is one of the premier home services brands in the greater Raleigh area. This outstanding reputation has been earned through honest, top-quality tradesmanship provided consistently over the course of nearly two decades. Bryan and his management team have built a warm company culture with talented team members who strive to get better every day. Our partnership with Ideal Services will allow for sharing of these best practices across the NearU family of companies while bringing to bear our collective resources to drive Ideal’s legacy and brand to greater heights,” said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU’s Founder and CEO.

“Since our founding in 2004, Ideal Services has been committed to providing our loyal customers with professional service and quality workmanship in an honest, reliable fashion. When it came time to choosing a transition partner, I had an ironclad, guiding principle: ensure continuity in our excellent level of customer service and employee wellbeing. I chose NearU based on these two criteria, and Ashish’s clearly-laid-out vision for the betterment of the skilled trades. The NearU team went above and beyond to ensure that the onboarding and initial transition went smoothly while not skipping a beat relative to employee and customer experience. Their level of preparedness, along with their process-driven and people-centric approach gives me great confidence about the future of Ideal Services as part of the NearU family," said Bryan Edwards, Founder of Ideal Services.

Under NearU's ownership, the Ideal Services team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager Adam Hagen and NearU Regional General Manager Don Distel. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel Ideal Services to new heights in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Ideal Services Heating & Cooling:

Ideal Services Heating & Cooling is a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Established in 2004, Ideal Services has served thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.IdealServicesOnline.com.