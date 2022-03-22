From Public Housing to First-Time Homeownership: EXIT Realty is the Solution to Affordable Housing

WOBURN, Mass., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As home prices skyrocket across America, buying a home feels like a pipe dream more than ever for the typical buyer. EXIT Realty is responding by having agents and brokers engage in their communities, prioritize consumer education, and support first-time buyers to make housing affordable.

In the small town of Ahoskie, N.C., EXIT Realty Preferred Triangle agent Stephanie Askew helped Eunice Bond go from public housing to owning her own home.

Askew works in Raleigh, N.C., but grew up in the 5,000-person town two hours away, where everyone knows each other and many live in rentals or subsidized housing. Bond had lived in public housing for 17 years, and when she reached out, the real estate professional knew she had to help.

Through perseverance and dedication, Bond saved for two years to have the money for a down payment and closing costs. Still, finding a home would be a challenge. "In Ahoskie, there isn't a lot of inventory, especially at Ms. Bond's price point, so I knew it was going to be a challenge finding her the right house," Askew said.

Askew made sure Bond was pre-approved for a mortgage, so they could move quickly if the right house appeared in the hot market. Askew made the four-hour round trip from Raleigh several times to conduct showings and inspections, and eventually, they found a beautiful, recently remodeled home and closed the deal. It was Askew's first transaction as a new agent.

"EXIT's agents care deeply about their clients and their communities and want to be the solution to the housing affordability challenge," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International. "They are helping people who would not be able to afford a home without having someone at their side, teaching them and guiding them through the process every step of the way. At EXIT, we're all about the human behind the transaction and about helping people reach their potential - both our agents and our clients."

