JumpCloud Extends Lead in Identity, Device, and Directory in G2 Spring 2022 Grid® Reports

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud directory platform provider JumpCloud today announced it has again been named a Leader in multiple identity, device, and directory Grid® Reports by G2, the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. G2 also included JumpCloud as a Leader in the new mobile device management (MDM) category with a focus on vendors optimizing the functionality and security of mobile devices.



JumpCloud continues to expand its leadership within a number of categories based on 1,116 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users. JumpCloud again secured the #1 position in the Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services — the only vendor to be named regularly to the top spot since the report was first published.

“Organizations have discovered that a centralized platform for managing IT is not only more cost-effective, but also simpler to manage and far more secure than adding piecemeal solutions to an overextended legacy environment,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Admins are choosing JumpCloud because it makes it easy to securely manage users and their identities in mixed device environments. G2 users reporting such high satisfaction with JumpCloud across multiple categories underscores our commitment to delivering stellar functionality across the entire IT ecosystem.”

G2 reports are determined by direct user feedback, and the value of JumpCloud’s comprehensive IT solution is highlighted by it being named a Leader in 15 Spring 2022 Grid® Reports, including:

Category: Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Grid ® for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software

for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Mid-Market Grid® for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software

Category: Single Sign-On (SSO)

Small-Business Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Momentum Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Europe Regional Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)



Category: User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Grid ® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Momentum Grid® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Category: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Momentum Grid® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Category: Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Grid ® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Momentum Grid® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Category: Cloud Directory Services

Grid ® Report for Cloud Directory Services

Report for Cloud Directory Services Momentum Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services

G2 Grid® Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

JumpCloud offers IT admins a single platform to secure users, their identities, and their devices and to power IT operations. With its cloud directory as a foundation, JumpCloud’s platform extends to SSO, MDM for macOS, Windows, and Linux devices, multi-factor authentication (MFA), PAM, conditional access policies, and more.

"I have a busy workload and a lot of different things to look after - different queues, different jobs, hundreds of assets. JumpCloud makes it incredibly easy to keep our assets up to date and keep our users in touch with what they need. It's also one of the first touchpoints for new users, and so far it's been a real blessing...even for someone new to IT like me, as an IT admin the documentation is thorough and support readily available." - Shannon Whelan via G2

Over 150,000 global organizations use JumpCloud to securely connect users to whatever IT resource they might need. Try the JumpCloud Directory Platform free for up to 10 users and 10 devices.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.