WasteExpo Announces 2022 Conference Program, Offers Solid Waste, Recycling and Organics Professionals Four Days of Vital Professional Development

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasteExpo, North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, today announces the 2022 conference program. WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital waste, recycling, organics, and sustainability topics over four days. The event takes place May 9-12, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall in Las Vegas, NV. To register to attend WasteExpo 2022, click here.



“If you are a solid waste, recycling or organics professional, WasteExpo is the best place to get the education and training you need to hone your skills,” said Marc Acampora, Vice President, Waste360. “WasteExpo is the place to be to learn where the industry is going, see the innovative solutions powering the industry and meet with the leaders behind the industry.”

WasteExpo offers four days of unparalleled professional development delivering spotlight sessions, workshops and dozens of conference sessions across four tracks: Operations, Fleet & Safety; Recycling & Landfill; Business Insights & Policy; and Technology & Innovation.

Spotlight Sessions

May 10 at 1:00 pm: A one-on-one chat with Jon Vander Ark, President & CEO, Republic Services where he will discuss his rise to CEO, his strategy for sustainably handling customers’ environmental service needs, where we currently stand as an industry and what may be in store for the industry in the future.

May 10 at 2:30 pm: Future Steps Toward Refuse Fleet Electrification—What Comes Next

May 11 at 10:30 am: Boots on the Ground: A Conversation with the Women in the Waste and Recycling Industry

May 11 at 1:30 pm: Understanding Environmental Justice’s Role in the Waste and Recycling Industry

Thursday Workshops

WasteExpo will offer four half-day workshops on May 12 that each focus on a different industry topic. Workshops include: Zero Waste Certified Training, Food Waste & Organics Diversion Program Development, Safety, and Recycling.

WasteExpo Food Recovery Forum

The WasteExpo Food Recovery Forum offers ways to solve the social and environmental issues of wasted food as well as means to profit from food waste. Attendees will learn about solutions for food waste prevention, reduction, and recovery throughout the supply chain from the foremost experts in the field. Presentations at the Forum focus on successful initiatives and model programs to educate attendees and to help expand the significant efforts being undertaken to reduce food waste and increase food recovery for beneficial reuse.

Composting & Organics Recycling

Organics recovery and processing is a growing industry that provides countless opportunities to increase overall recovery rates while producing high quality and environmentally-beneficial compost and renewable energy products. The Composting & Organics Recycling conference program delivers three days of education and technical sessions on Organics Management including Composting, Anaerobic Digestion, Organics Recycling, Renewable Energy from Organics, Infrastructure Development, Innovative Conversion Technologies, Zero Waste, Compostable Products and more.

Additional Event Highlights:

The Exhibit Hall is open May 10-12 and will feature more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions.

is open May 10-12 and will feature more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions. The Pitch Slam competition brings teams that have been vetted to pitch their recycling, composting and end market ideas.

competition brings teams that have been vetted to pitch their recycling, composting and end market ideas. The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry.

recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The Environmental Research & Education Foundation charitable auction supports EREF's funding of scholarships and grants for solid waste research, as well as EREF's educational initiatives.

supports EREF's funding of scholarships and grants for solid waste research, as well as EREF's educational initiatives. The NWRA Awards Breakfast honors the brightest achievers in the waste and recycling industry. The awards presented at this event include Driver of the Year, Operator of the Year and Hall of Fame.

honors the brightest achievers in the waste and recycling industry. The awards presented at this event include Driver of the Year, Operator of the Year and Hall of Fame. NWRA Women’s Council Boutique sells industry-related and recycled items. The proceeds support the council’s programs, including the academic scholarship programs that provide a career path in the waste and recycling industry.

sells industry-related and recycled items. The proceeds support the council’s programs, including the academic scholarship programs that provide a career path in the waste and recycling industry. Mack Truck Ride & Drive allows attendees to test drive one of the refuse trucks and see how its design was inspired by their customer’s desire for the best truck for their operations, with superior maneuverability, visibility and ergonomics. A current CDL is required to drive the vehicle.

allows attendees to test drive one of the refuse trucks and see how its design was inspired by their customer’s desire for the best truck for their operations, with superior maneuverability, visibility and ergonomics. A current CDL is required to drive the vehicle. The Welcome Reception takes place May 9 and the International Reception takes place May 11.



To view the full WasteExpo 2022 conference program, visit: https://www.wasteexpo.com/en/conference-and-events/conference.html

WasteExpo takes place May 9-12, 2022 and is co-located with Waste360 Sustainability Talks, the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum, the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, and the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference. Separate registration is required.

Health & Safety at WasteExpo 2022

At WasteExpo we are taking steps to ensure your safety. WasteExpo will adapt the Informa AllSecure Plan at the event. AllSecure is Informa’s approach to ensuring the highest standards of safety, hygiene, cleanliness and operational effectiveness for all exhibitors, attendees, speakers and press. Learn more about WasteExpo’s health and safety plan here.

