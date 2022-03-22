Canada’s Unions Welcome Landmark Agreement Between Liberals and New Democrats on a Progressive Agenda for Canada

OTTAWA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions celebrate today’s historic agreement between the Government and the NDP and look forward to vital progress on key issues.



“Canada’s unions have long fought for parties to work together and move forward on a progressive policy agenda,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC). “With today’s agreement, Parliament can now move forward on a recovery that puts workers and their families at its heart.”

The confidence-and-supply agreement promises action on a number of critical issues Canada’s unions have been pushing for years, if not decades, including anti-scab legislation, pharmacare, dental care, Just Transition, building retrofits, Indigenous reconciliation, and moving forward with a child care Act by the end of 2022.

“In the last election Canadians delivered a clear message, they want the minority Parliament to work,” said Bruske. “With today’s agreement, these parties are answering the challenge from Canadians for Parliament to get down to work on a progressive recovery.”

“We look forward to working with the Government and New Democrats on executing this progressive policy agenda.”

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations

media@clcctc.ca

613-526-7426