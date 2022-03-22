New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyphenols Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And By Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246925/?utm_source=GNW



Polyphenols Market Growth & Trends



The global polyphenols market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, as per the new report, registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Polyphenols are micronutrients and phytochemicals with antioxidant properties. These products are beneficial for health as they help cure many diseases like cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative condition, and aging & skin-related problems. The product extracted from grape seeds has antioxidant properties, which play a significant role in beauty products and nutritional skin supplements. The rising awareness about the benefits of herbal products over synthetic drugs, coupled with an increasing demand for anti-aging products, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), grape seed is more effective than chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer.Thus, grape seed extract is anticipated to have high demand, on account of growing consumption in the food & beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare industries.



The functional food & beverages segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.Functional foods and beverages are enriched with functional nutrients to the basic nutritional values.



With the increase in awareness about the benefits of maintaining good health, the consumption of healthy foods is increasing. This, in turn, is indirectly driving the product demand, thereby boosting the market growth.



Polyphenols Market Report Highlights

• In terms of volume Asia Pacific had the highest regional share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 8.2% due to increase in awareness about nutritional enrichment among consumers.

• Consumption of Green Tea is beneficial for health related issue such as high cholesterol, cancer, and atherosclerosis.

• Functional food accounted for highest revenue share of 34.6% in 2021, due to its advantages on human body such as improved gut health and reduced intestinal inflammation.

• Functional Beverages application dominated the industry with 32.7% revenue share as they provide overall nutrition and well-being to consumers. It was valued at USD 448.8 million in 2021

• The key players in polyphenols industry include ADM, Naturex SA, Ajinomoto and Others. These companies dominate the market with their extensive presence throughout the value chain

