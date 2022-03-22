Veeder-Root TLS4 and TLS4B Automatic Tank Gauges Now Available in North America

Simsbury, CT, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fuel management technology, announced today the release of the TLS4 and TLS4B Automatic Tank Gauges in North America.

Veeder-Root's TLS4 and TLS4B tank monitoring systems are simplified, self-contained solutions that provide crucial details on an operator’s fuel inventory and system status. Ideal for fleets, industrial businesses, and municipalities, more operators now have the freedom to choose the industry standard in fuel inventory management.

“We’re excited to extend our best-in-class ATG technology to an even broader segment of fuel businesses,” said Marty Aaron, Global Product Manager, Veeder-Root. “The TLS4 and TLS4B ATGs have proven track records internationally and bringing them to North America shows our commitment to providing industry-leading solutions to customers of all sizes and categories.”

The TLS4 and TLS4B replace the TLS4i and TLS4c with a broader range of features, including a higher capacity for sensors and probes, bringing new flexibility to choose the right ATG for any operation.

The compact and powerful monitoring systems are straight-forward and easy to use. View, configure, and control these ATGs using a simple interface on the device itself or access data remotely to manage multiple locations.

With 40,000 already installed around the world, the TLS4 and TLS4B ATGs are built on a secure platform with a proven web-based system. Users can ensure operations are running at peak performance anywhere with remote access to real-time site information and automated alerts.

Veeder-Root ATGs include the most comprehensive software, probe, and sensor offerings to meet any operator’s application needs, above ground or underground, all while keeping them in compliance with EPA regulations.

“It’s a privilege to be synonymous with the industry standard for ATGs and it’s a reputation we work tirelessly to uphold,” said Tim McInerney, Director of Marketing, Veeder-Root Global ATG Platform. “All fuel operators need time-tested quality and reliability and that’s exactly what these streamlined ATG solutions provide.”

To learn more about the TLS4 and TLS4B ATGs, click here. Contact your local Veeder-Root distributor to get started today.

About Veeder-Root:

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market leading products includes: Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket® submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, HydrX™ Fuel Conditioning System, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. To find out more about Veeder-Root, visit veeder.com.