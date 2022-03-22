Innovative Customer Support Wins Fareportal Silver Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

New York, NY, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel technology innovator Fareportal, the company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. The award was achieved in recognition of the company’s customer-focused response to the challenges faced by the traveling public caused by the covid-19 crisis.

“Our Technology, Operations, and Product teams moved at amazing speed to create consumer-friendly solutions to the many issues triggered by the pandemic. The air travel industry virtually shut down at one point, and ongoing schedules changes, flight cancellations, and changing government policies worldwide left travelers in need of a great deal of assistance from our OTA brands, CheapOair and OneTravel,” commented Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal. He continues, “Winning this award illustrates the high priority we as a company place on customer experience. We are extremely proud of the entire global Fareportal team for the part they played in bringing the company this honor.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

###

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.