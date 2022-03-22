New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246922/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. breath analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for breath analyzers from law enforcement agencies and other institutions such as schools, sports, and offices to minimize alcohol abuse is a major market driver. Early diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) plays a key role in the success rate of their treatment. Breath analyzers offer a quick primary diagnosis based on exhaled air contents.



Growing applications in private use such as measurement of breath Carbon Monoxide (CO) in smoking cessation activities are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the breathalyzer market experienced a downturn as most commercial activities were halted.



Owing to a close in production units and an interruption in the supply chain, most main revenue-generating end-users of the market were impacted, resulting reduction in sales of breath analyzers. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a series of changes across industries.



For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that in the future new cars will be equipped with alcohol-sensing start buttons, which will prevent them from moving if it detects alcohol. Hence, it is expected that the market will witness the introduction of novel, innovative technologies, and new product launches during the forecast period, in turn, positively impacting growth. The growing prevalence of noncommunicable illnesses, along with the high rate of infectious diseases, is driving the double disease burden across the world. Hence, there is a significant demand for cheap, accessible, and ruggedized diagnostic tools that detect diseases early and direct patients to the right treatment channels.



Furthermore, the growing number of road accidents due to drunk driving and drug abuse has augmented the demand for breath analyzers, as these devices help monitor the presence of different compounds and measure the blood alcohol content in a breath sample.Sometimes breath analyzers provide inaccurate results, failing to differentiate alcohol from any other chemical compound that holds a methyl group structure.



Some alcohol testing machines recognize not only ethyl alcohol but also any compound with a similar molecular structure. Thus, accuracy concerns pertaining to breath analyzers are expected to limit market growth.



U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Report Highlights

• The fuel cell segment held a substantial share of over 33.0% in 2021, owing to the various benefits such as the compact size of devices and minimum power requirements, fuel cell technology has become a gold standard for hand-held devices

• The IR spectroscopy segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period. Most of the breath analyzers are presently used for evidential purposes, use IR spectrometry. Infrared analysis is a non-destructive technology. Thus, such benefits are likely to support segment growth

• The alcohol detection segment accounted for the revenue share of over 49.0% in 2021 owing to stringent laws relating to drinking and driving, rising alcohol consumption, and growing usage of personal breath analyzers

• On the basis of end-use, the others segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. High crime rate in certain parts and strict drug testing regulations implemented by governments in the nation support segment growth

• There are increasing number of partnerships and collaborations being undertaken in this market to gain higher market share. Besides, market players engage in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position

• In May 2020, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp, an international group of companies involved in public safety, announced agreement with Ontario Ministry of Transportation for 5 years. ALCOLOCK Canada, division of Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp, was selected by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246922/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________