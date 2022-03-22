nuEra Announces 420 Jamaica Vacation Package Giveaway

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra, a rapidly expanding Chicago-based vertically integrated Cannabis company, today announced a giveaway competition for a four-day all-inclusive vacation package for two in Jamaica, provided by GanjaVacations.

From April 1st to April 20th, nuEra's 21+-year-old customers and social media followers will be able to enter the free giveaway both online and inside nuEra's six Illinois dispensaries. The contest ends at 11:59 pm on 4.20, a day that is known in the Cannabis Industry as "Cannabis Christmas". Winners receive a 4 day/3 night stay at Sativa Cottages, located right on the beach in Little Bay, Jamaica, and also includes herb house (dispensary) and ganja farm tours, meals, airport pickup and other complimentary items. Airline tickets are not included in this giveaway.

GanjaVacations, which started in 2019, specializes in curated cannabis-friendly vacation packages in Jamaica and has partnerships with over 100 resorts, herb houses, farms, wellness centers and tour companies providing a variety of cannabis-friendly experiences. All entrants of this free contest will receive a 15% off coupon for any package available through the GanjaVacation's website.

"Relax to the pulse of Jamaica at Sativa Cottages, tucked away along a cove with a secluded, private beach in Little Bay, a quiet fishing village on Jamaica's southwestern coast. Located in the middle of ganja country, close to Orange Hill, Jamaica's most famous ganja growing region."

~Norman Lawrence, CEO of GanjaVacations

For more details visit: https://nueracannabis.com/ganjavacations

nuEra is among the very first Medical Dispensary operators in Illinois since 2017, three years before full legalization in January of 2020. nuEra provides a carefully curated variety of cannabis products and accessories, free consultations about the many benefits of Cannabis (including how to get your Medical Marijuana Card), plus a variety of fun contests and giveaways for their patients and 21+ adult use (recreational) customers alike.

nuEra also produces their own line of cannabis products and was the 1st prize winner of the High Times Magazine 2021 Illinois Cannabis Cup for their "Dubble Joint" infused pre-roll. This April 20th they will be launching their new 420 special edition "Galactic Diamonds" THCa infused pre-roll for sale at select dispensaries to celebrate the Cannabis holiday.

About nuEra:

The name nuEra highlights the fact that legalization in Illinois didn't just change the laws on the books - it unleashed a whole new era of cannabis. An era in which cannabis is safer, higher quality and available in a greater variety than ever before. Canna-consumers have more methods of consumption, more precise dosage labeling, and better information about the effects of cannabis products than any generation before them.

nuEra currently operates three Medical/Adult Use dispensaries in Chicago, East Peoria, and Urbana; and three secondary Adult Use only dispensaries in Aurora, Champaign and Pekin.

Find out more about nuEra at www.nueracannabis.com

Media Contact

Jonah Rapino

Director of Marketing

jrapino@nueracannabis.com

(773) 687-8480

