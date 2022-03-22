Indwelling Catheters Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2027, Says TMR

Evidence-based healthcare practices that support indications to reduce catheter-induced infection, injury to boost prospects of indwelling catheters market



ALBANY, N.Y., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research: Advancements in catheterization procedures as well improvements in coatings and the material used for popular indwelling catheters are catalyzing the uptake of products, especially in hospital settings. The global indwelling catheters market valuation is projected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030. Manufacturers are leaning on innovation in urinary catheter design, thereby complying with Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). This will stridently extend the horizon of the indwelling catheters market.

Healthcare providers are keenly complying with evidence-based guidelines in the choice of the catheter and the selection of the right candidates for indwelling catheterization. Stridently, such focus has enabled them to prevent long-term complications in patients as well as reduce the morbidity/mortality and medico-legal implications. Along with the use of innovative valve technologies and better external coatings, they have been successful in catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), thus boosting the demand potential in the indwelling catheters market.

A significant percentage of patient population using indwelling catheter sustain urethral traumas, due to inadvertent balloon inflation. The awareness of the risks in recent years has set the tone for innovation in products in the indwelling catheters market. A case in point is trans-urethral catheterisation (TUC) safety valve attracting attention of hospitals.

Key Findings of Indwelling Catheters Market Study

Adoption of Evidence-based Urinary Catheter Care Catalyzes Uptake: Evidence-based healthcare practices has become essential in the management of patients with long-term indwelling urinary catheters. Evidence-based urinary catheter care, finds the TMR study, has become crucial in reducing the inherent risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). Selecting the right patient candidates for indwelling urethral catheters is reinforcing trust in the effectiveness of the procedure among the target population. The trend is enriching the demand for products in the indwelling catheters market.





Right Patient Selection Boost Patient Outcomes: Demand for antimicrobial-coated catheters is gaining traction, bolstering the prospects of indwelling catheters. Furthermore, med-tech companies are constantly improving latex and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) catheters, thus generating new profitable avenues for them to capitalize on in the near future. Healthcare Providers' Focus on Reducing Urethral Trauma Drives Product Innovation: The use of TUC valves has helped reduce short and long-term complications in long-term urinary catheterization. The focus on reducing urethral trauma has set the tone for product innovation in the market.



Indwelling Catheters Market: Key Drivers

Substantial demand for indwelling catheters in indications of urinary retention and urinary incontinence has been driving revenue potential of the indwelling catheters market

The pressing need for reducing UTIs among patients with long-term indwelling urinary catheters has spurred constant focus on advancements in coatings used and the catheterization techniques. This is expanding lucrative avenues in the indwelling catheters market

Indwelling Catheters Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global indwelling catheters market in 2018. The widespread uptake of Foley catheters in hospitalized patients has propelled the revenue gains.

Asia Pacific is a potentially lucrative regional market, estimated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period of 2019–2027. Rise in demand in elderly patient has fueled the demand, thus boosting the indwelling catheters market.

Indwelling Catheters Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the indwelling catheters market are Medline Industries, B. Braun Melsungen AG, SunMed, Bactiguard, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Dickinson & Company (BD), Coloplast Corp., and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Global Indwelling Catheters Market: Segmentation

Indwelling Catheters Market by Product

2-way Catheters

3-way Catheters

4-way Catheters



Indwelling Catheters Market by Material

Latex Silicone Elastomer Coated Latex PTFE (Teflon) Coated Latex Hydrophilic Polymer Coated Latex

Silicone



Indwelling Catheters Market by Indication

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (Urinary Retention)

Post-surgical Care

Critical Care

Indwelling Catheters Market by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Others



Indwelling Catheters Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



