ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 MARCH 2022 AT 4.30 P.M.
RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION MEETING OF ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors appointed at Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2022 has elected from among its members a Chairman of the Board, a Vice Chairman of the Board, as well as members to serve on Robit Plc’s People Committee, Working Committee and Audit Committee at its organization meeting.
The Board of Directors elected Harri Sjöholm as a Chairman of the Board and Anne Leskelä as a Vice Chairman of the Board. Jari Gadd, attorney of Borenius Attorneys Ltd, was elected as a Secretary of Robit Plc’s Board of Directors.
Mikko Kuitunen (Chairman), Anne Leskelä and Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen were elected as members of the People Committee.
Harri Sjöholm (Chairman), Kim Gran and Markku Teräsvasara were elected as members of the Working Committee.
Anne Leskelä (Chairman), Harri Sjöholm and Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen were elected as members of the Audit Committee.
The Board of Directors holds that all members of the Board of Directors, except for Harri Sjöholm, are independent of the company and its key shareholders.
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in underground and surface mining, construction, geotechnical and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and application groups: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has own sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in over 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.