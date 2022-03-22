Calgary National Bank Challenger Announces the First Ever Women’s Pro Event

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organizers of the Calgary National Bank Challenger announced today that this upcoming event will now be a combined men’s and women’s professional event. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Pro Circuit Women’s $25K event will feature many of the best up-and-coming female players in the world and from across Canada.

Taking place from November 6 to 13, 2022 at the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre (ATC), the Challenger will now become an ATP Men’s Challenger 80 event and a Women’s ITF $25,000 event. The Challenger will also become the only combined professional indoor tennis tournament in Canada.

“We are excited to have a combined men’s and women’s pro event in Calgary. Hosting a women’s event in Calgary is an important step towards providing more opportunities for females in the sport of tennis and supporting ATC’s diversity and inclusion strategy,” said Danny Da Costa, Tournament Director, Calgary National Bank Challenger, and CEO of the ATC.

The addition of the women’s event was made possible by a generous donation from Calgarian, Robert Rivard and his family. Rivard is a keen tennis player and supporter of the Alberta Tennis Community. He is a retired lawyer, as well as an ATC member and Director.

“The Women’s ITF event will create great opportunities for young women to be inspired by the females playing in our event. It is our hope that the Challenger will translate into more girls playing and enjoying the sport of tennis,” said Rivard.

ATC’s priority is to deliver world-class tennis events to Calgary. The addition of the Women’s Pro Circuit event will further enhance and elevate the Calgary National Bank Challenger this November.

The Concorde Entertainment Group will be returning as the Food & Beverage Partner for the Challenger, bringing seven different restaurants to the event this year. Nightly dinner service will be provided to tournament sponsors, corporate box holders and VIP ticket holders. This year’s participating restaurants include Major Tom, Model Milk, Lulu Bar, Bridgette Bar, Surfy Surfy and Pigeonhole.

Ticket prices will start at $15.00 per day and they will go on sale beginning Monday, April 4, 2022. To purchase tickets visit: http://calgary.nationalbankchallenger.com/ or https://calgary.nationalbankchallenger.com/tickets/ .

For more Information about the ATP Challenger Tour, please visit https://www.atptour.com.

About the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre

The OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre opened in 2016, and is one of Canada’s premier tennis facilities, championed by local funders with the support of Tennis Canada. The state-of-the-art, family friendly tennis facility is located in the heart of Acadia (SE Calgary) and covers 71,000 square feet, over 3.19 acres. The $13 million-dollar, non-profit Centre has quickly established itself as the benchmark for facility design and operation in Canada. The Centre has introduced the game of tennis to thousands of Calgarians since opening and is built to international competition standards. It is a highly sought-after tournament destination and hosts multiple international events each year, including the Calgary National Bank Challenger ATP event. For more information visit www.albertatenniscentre.ca.

