Digital Insurance Platform EIS Appoints Steve O’Connor to Executive Vice President of Managed Services

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS , a global core and digital platform provider for insurers, is pleased to announce the hiring of IT business management veteran and former CIO of CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, Steve O’Connor, to lead the organization’s managed services. In this role, O’Connor will oversee EIS’ 24/7 cloud operations and will be responsible for EIS CloudCore, EIS’ software-as-a-service delivery of its cloud-native application suite.



O’Connor’s appointment underscores the strong momentum EIS has seen for EIS CloudCore, with close to 100% of new clients choosing it for their deployments, and existing clients converting their EIS Suite™ implementations to the SaaS platform at a high rate.

O’Connor has over 25 years experience leading IT business management and information technology operations for companies including Silicon Graphics, where he served as CIO and then vice president of professional services, and BMC Software in the role of vice president and general manager. He is also the co-founder of ITM Software, acquired by BMC Software, where he personally envisioned, designed and developed a comprehensive IT business management suite that allowed IT leaders to align business goals and operations with customers, improve decision making, and optimize technology investments and execution.

Prior to joining EIS, O’Connor was CIO of CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, for seven years. At the organization, O’Connor was responsible for all areas of IT including digital, data and analytics, CRM, applications infrastructure, and information security. O’Connor also led an ambitious and highly successful multi-year digital transformation campaign for the insurer with EIS as a key partner.

“When CSAA Insurance Group selected EIS to be its personal lines core platform, EIS was already disrupting the insurance industry and thus helped CSAA achieve significant growth,” says O’Connor. “EIS was hands-down the best partner I’ve had throughout my career, so I am now so thrilled to show the industry, from firsthand experience, the great value this world-class platform has to offer as a software-as-a-service solution that insurers can trust and grow with.”

“Steve O’Connor is an industry veteran who not only comes with knowledge and an insurer’s perspective, but understands EIS’ infrastructure inside and out,” says Alec Miloslavsky, CEO at EIS. “Steve is a terrific advocate for our product and his track record is testament that he will run EIS’ cloud operations dedicated to optimizing speed, security and cost for our customers.”

