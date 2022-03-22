The market for military cables is estimated to be USD 22.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Cables Market by Product, Platform, Application, Conductor Material, End User And Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246590/?utm_source=GNW





The military cables market includes major players Prysmian Group (Italy), Nexans S.A. (France), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US). These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



The marine platform segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 92.6% in 2021. The segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period. Marine platforms where military cables are installed include destroyers, frigates, corvettes, amphibious ships, patrol vessels, submarines, and aircraft carriers.



The military ground equipment segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the military ground equipment segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Increasing number of military ground equipment to gain tactical advantage will drive the segment in coming years.



The copper alloys segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the conductor material, the copper alloys segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Copper wires have excellent electrical properties which make them perfect for use in the aerospace and defense industry.



The aftermarket segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the end user, the aftermarket segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Replacement of existing cables and upgradation will drive the segment.



The Europe market is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The majority of the Europe military cables market is accounted for by military cables on ground platform. The large share of military cables market in Europe is due to increasing procurement of military fleet and weapon systems.



Breakdown of primaries The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–39%; Tier 2–37%; and Tier 3–24%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–27%; and Others–38%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



The military cables market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Prysmian Group (Italy), Nexans S.A. (France), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US).



Research Coverage

The study covers the military cables market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on product, class, aircraft type, end user and by region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



