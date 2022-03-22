New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flat Panel Antenna Market with Covid–19 Impact by Type, Frequency, End–Use Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246589/?utm_source=GNW

However, hefty costs pertaining towards development and maintenance of the antennas are the major restraint that hinders the growth of the flat panel antenna market.



On the contrary, demand for flat panel antennas in commercial application especially passenger vehicles, development of ultra-compact, low profile flat panel antennas for advanced ground combat vehicles and increasing need for high data transmission rate are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the flat panel antenna market players during 2022–2027. Moreover, lack of skilled and technically qualified workforce pose challenges to the flat panel antenna market.



Electronically Steered type is expected to witness the highest market share and growth rate during the forecast period

Based on different types, the market has been segmented into two categories: electronically steered and mechanically steered. Electronically steered antenna is the leading type in the flat panel antenna market in terms of C

AGR and marker size.This is mainly because of its low cost and high market acceptance.



Electrically steered flat panel antenna is expected to gain traction due to compact size, low cost, and significant adoption in enterprise, maritime, land mobile, and aviation industries. AlCAN Systems (Canada), C-COM Satellite Systems Inc (Canada), Hanwha Phasor (UK), and ThinKom Solutions (US) are some of the players providing electronically steered FPA systems.



Commercial application is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

The commercial application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flat panel antenna market.The commercial segment cater to a variety of applications, especially commercial shipping, boating, super yachts, passenger vehicles, and other applications.



The flat panel antennas used for such applications are smaller and more discreet than the large radomes generally used on bigger vessels for broadband satellite communication.These flat panel antennas include ESA OR phased array antennas which track satellites electronically while the units themselves are stationary, so there are no moving parts to wear out and potentially fail.



Thus, rising demand for such antennas in different commercial applications is driving the growth of flat panel antenna market.



Asia Pacific is the leading flat panel antenna market in terms of CAGR globally.



APAC is expected to contribute to the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the flat panel antenna market.APAC is the major market for consumer and commercial segment due to its growing population.



Key countries in APAC include China, Japan, India, and South Korea.Rapid developments related to flat panel antenna in telecommunication applications also provide growth opportunities for the market in APAC as trend for 5G in APAC is growing at a fast pace.



Other factors contributing to the rising demand for flat panel antennas in APAC include technological advancements in antenna technology, increased awareness of the benefits of using flat panel antennas among the masses, and the cost-effectiveness of these antennas. Electronically steered flat panel antenna type is famous and reliable way initiate satellite communications and retrieve data and information in telecommunications and commercial sectors in Asia and other continents.



The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Director Level - 43%, and Others - 22%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 24%, and RoW - 13%

Kymeta Corporation (US), ThinKom Solutions (US), Hanwha Phasor (England), TTI Norte (Spain), and L3Harria Technologies (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the flat panel antenna market by type, by frequency, end-use application and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the flat panel antenna market and forecasts the same till 2027.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the flat panel antenna market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launches and developments, collaborations, contracts and acquisitions.

4. This report would help understand the pre and post-COVID-19 scenarios as to how would the penetration of flat panel antenna will look like for the forecast period. The region segment includes the country wise impact analysis of COVID-19 and initiatives taken to overcome these impacts.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246589/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________