CORRECTION -- CDR-Life to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research 2022 Annual Meeting

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by CDR-Life, please note that in the second paragraph of the release, the Abstract Number should be #2891, not #1818 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

CDR-Life Inc ., a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of highly tumor-specific immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary antibody-based T cell engager technology (M-gager®), today announced that preclinical data for the Company’s lead development candidate, CDR404, a first-in-class dual MAGE-A4 T-cell engager, has been selected for a poster presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, being held April 8-13 in New Orleans, LA.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: #2891

Poster Title: Enhanced Anti-tumor Responses with a Novel Dual pMHC T-cell Engager Bispecific Antibody

Session Number & Name: Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Session Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Session Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Presenter: Stephanie Jungmichel



About CDR-Life Inc.

CDR-Life is a privately-held, biotherapeutics company leveraging its unique antibody technology, M-gager®, to target highly cancer-specific intracellular proteins presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC.) CDR-Life is advancing a robust pipeline of novel fully cancer-directed T cell engagers in various solid tumors. The team behind CDR-Life has extensive experience in all key areas of biological development and hold numerous patents and had previously invented new marketed medicines. CDR-Life has a strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop an antibody fragment-based therapeutic for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness worldwide. For more information, please visit cdr-life.com and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Contacts:

Björn Peters, CBO

CDR-Life Inc.

Phone: +41 44 515 98 98

bjoern.peters@cdr-life.com

Argot Partners

CDR-Life@argotpartners.com

Phone: +1-212-600-1902