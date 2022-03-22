Explorium Launches Salesforce Integration and Debuts Workforce Trends Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explorium , the External Data platform that automatically discovers thousands of relevant data signals and uses them to improve analytics and machine learning, has released new Salesforce integration capabilities, updates to its user interface, and added company workforce data to its data offering. As the need for external data grows and businesses look for shorter time to insights, new enhancements address user requests to make analytics and machine learning more efficient.



Explorium Salesforce Integration

With the new Salesforce connector , data professionals can now upload Salesforce objects to Explorium, enrich them with external data from Explorium’s collection and export the enriched data back to Salesforce. They can build predictive lead scoring models based on their historical data, and apply the scores to new leads for prioritization on their propensity to convert to customers.

External Data Platform Usability Enhancements

Explorium has also released many new features to improve productivity and overall user experience, accelerating time-to-value for data professionals. New capabilities include enhanced search to find the relevant data signals, improved management of external data projects, and additional support for generating net-new datasets. Additionally, a new guided onboarding experience eliminates the training time and helps users immediately start their projects, further easing the access and use of external data.

New Dataset for Workforce Data Trends

Explorium’s new datasets on company workforce trends provides ‘X-ray-level’ insights into corporate operations, including headcount growth per department, leadership changes, average tenure in company by level, and company diversity. These are powerful indications of strength and stability that go beyond traditional financial performance indicators, providing critical insights for due diligence and other corporate assessments. Workforce data trends expands upon hundreds of business, individual, and geospatial datasets currently available within the Explorium platform. All datasets are pre-vetted for quality and ready to use without any matching and integration challenges.

“Our customers are constantly thinking up new ways to drive their most important decisions with data, AI, and analytics,” said Chen Admati, VP of Product and Platform GM at Explorium. “Our latest enhancements will enable customers to easily use data in applications of their choice such as Salesforce. Explorium’s expanded data gallery with new datasets gives users easy access to a wider variety of data that is ready to use.”

Experience the new Salesforce connector, company workforce trends, and the rest of the Explorium platform for free today.

About Explorium

Explorium provides the first External Data Platform to improve Analytics and Machine Learning. Explorium enables organizations to automatically discover and use thousands of relevant data signals to improve predictions and ML model performance. Explorium External Data Platform empowers data scientists and analysts to acquire and integrate third-party data efficiently, cost-effectively and in compliance with regulations. With faster, better insights from their models, organizations across fintech, insurance, consumer goods, retail and e-commerce can increase revenue, streamline operations and reduce risks. Explorium works with global brands like GlassesUSA, BlueVine, OnDeck and Behalf to enhance AI models for use cases including lead scoring, identifying default risk and fraud, and upleveling analytics. Learn more at www.explorium.ai .

