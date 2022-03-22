SmartDV More Than Doubles Sales From 2020 to 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies, leading supplier of semiconductor design and verification intellectual property (IP), today announced that global sales in 2021 increased 107.59% over the previous year, bolstered by more than 50 new customers and substantial expansion of IP licensing and services within existing accounts.



SmartDV’s continued growth is fueled by several factors:

Diverse catalog of more than 800 production-proven design and verification IP products

Commitment to superior customer support with 24/7 accessibility around the globe

Fast and efficient IP customization with proprietary SmartCompiler™ technology



“Chip designers face myriad challenges throughout the SoC and ASIC design process. We are committed to smoothing the way for them,” remarked Deepak Kumar Tala, managing director, SmartDV. “SmartDV continues to execute a vision of delivering the industry’s broadest portfolio of production-proven IP for today’s complex chip designs. Our strong growth is a testament that our users recognize the value of customizable IP that suits their unique specifications and speeds time to market, while assuring quality and performance in their designs.”

Areas of Biggest Growth

SmartDV’s IP business in Asia-Pacific expanded more than tenfold from 2020, with APAC now representing the company’s second-most active sales region. North America also saw a substantial uptick, posting 56.2% growth.

To keep pace with customer demand and sustain top-quality user support, SmartDV is actively hiring design, verification, and applications engineers. Interested candidates may view career opportunities at https://www.smart-dv.com/career.html and submit resumes to jobs@smart-dv.com.

View a catalog of SmartDV’s design and verification IP products at https://www.smart-dv.com/products.html.

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies offers the world’s broadest portfolio of design and verification intellectual property (IP), giving its customers a distinct competitive edge by delivering high-quality, proven IP and productivity tools that speed time to market. That’s why SmartDV IP is used today by more than 300 customers worldwide, including seven of the top 10 semiconductor companies and four of the largest consumer electronics companies.

SmartDV’s support spans 5G, automotive, defense and aerospace, mobile, networking, SoC, serial bus, storage, video and display markets and protocols. SmartDV covers the design and verification flow from simulation, emulation, formal verification, post-silicon validation and memory modeling with more than 800 design IP and verification IP products. It offers outstanding customer service with more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers, 24/7 technical support, a global footprint through local sales and support offices in all major geographies.

SmartDV is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California and sales offices around the globe.

Visit www.smart-dv.com to learn more. Connect with SmartDV on LinkedIn and Twitter.

