KVM Switch Market Revenue Is Projected to Reach ~US$ 1,216.5 Mn By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 2.4% For 2022 – 2028: FMI

KVM Switch Sales Sustained by Modest Adoption Across IT & Telecom as Enterprises Seek Seamless Connections with Servers: FMI Study



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVM Switch Sales Sustained by Modest Adoption across IT & Telecom as Enterprises Seek Seamless Connections with Servers: FMI Study The KVM switch sales roughly approached US$ 1,058.0 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% for 2022 – 28. Future Market Insights’ new intelligence report has projected a sluggish growth rate for the KVM switch market in 2022 and ahead.

The report titled ‘KVM Switch Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2028’ evaluates the market and expects changes in the future scenario of the market.

2022 Market Value US$ 1,058.0 Mn 2028 Market Value US$ 1,216.5 Mn CAGR% (2022-2028) 2.4% Share of Top 5 Players 15%

On the basis of the findings specified in the report, the market is estimated to witness sustained demand from telecom & IT industry operators, and finance & insurance sectors over the coming years. The modest demand growth of KVM switch has been attributed to adoption within emerging economies in the global market.

Global KVM Switch Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for KVM Switch in telecom & IT sector is expected to contribute to the growth of the KVM Switch market over the forecast period. Moreover, KVM switches feature a unique flexibility that fulfils the requirements of small as well as medium-sized home offices and other large enterprise-grade applications.

Additionally, These KVM switches enable data center users and personnel to establish a connection with any server in the rack cabinet. Thus, growing demand for KVM switch from SMEs and large enterprises are expected to fuel the growth of the KVM Switch market in the coming years.

On the flip side, the high affordability factor promised by advanced cloud computing solutions is also estimated to minimize the adoption rate of data centers during the forecast period, which is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the global KVM switches market.

Global KVM Switch Market Forecast

An in-depth analysis of the market suggests that the overall size of the global KVM Switch market will grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. Several optimistic variations are likely to contribute to the growth of the KVM Switch market.

By region, North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the global KVM Switch market throughout the forecast period. North America, followed by Europe, is estimated to remain among the dominant regions. In terms of value, North America is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 54.2 Mn in the global KVM Switch market over the forecast period. East Asia, followed by South Asia, is expected to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

By component, the KVM-IP switch segment is estimated to dominate the KVM Switch market with a value of US$ 198.2 Mn in 2018. However, the KVM-secure switch segment followed by KVM high-performance switch segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in the global KVM Switch market over the forecast period.

By switch type, the multi-user KVM segment is expected to hold a dominant value share in the global KVM Switch market. The segment is projected to expand with a high CAGR owing to the increasing demand from the end-use sectors.

By verticals, the telecom & IT sector followed by finance/insurance sector is expected to hold signal value share in the global KVM Switch market. In value terms, the telecom & IT segment is projected to create an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 98.1 Mn in the global KVM Switch market over the forecast period.

Global KVM Switch Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of KVM switch, which are included in this study, are Dell Inc., Belkin International, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Aten International Co., Ltd., IOGEAR, Vertiv Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Fujitsu Ltd., Network Technologies Inc., APC (Schneider Electric), Adder Technology, Thinklogical (Belden Inc.) and Tripp Lite.

