New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market by Type, Application, Degree of Engineering, Flow, Pressure And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246588/?utm_source=GNW

During food & beverages operations maintaining hygienic processing conditions and preventing contamination are perhaps two of the biggest priorities. Food that is not handled properly or gets contaminated can have a detrimental effect throughout the supply chain. To achieve and maintain hygienic conditions and prevent contamination, the food & beverages industry employs a wide range of pumps for various processing applications.

Pumps are some of the most important pieces of equipment in food processing. Along with having to handle both low-and high-viscosity fluids, pumps provide solutions to some processing challenges:

• Handling a broad temperature range

• Managing routine cleaning/sanitization

• Ensuring hygiene and protection from contamination

• Accomplishing loading, unloading, and transferring functions

• Complying with US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines as well as other international certifications such as EC 1935



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the dominant market for food & beverages and is expected to be the largest for food & beverages industry pumps. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027 and accounted for a market share of 29.3% in 2021.

The application of pumps is estimated to increase at a high pace due to the demand from the processed foods industry.China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries covered in this study.



The rising income, purchasing power, rapid growth of the middle-class population, and increasing consumer demand for processed products present promising prospects for growth and diversification in the region’s food sector.



The food & beverage industry pumps market, based on flow, has been segmented into less than 15 bar, 15-30 bar, and more than 30 bar”.



In general, as pump pressure rises, flow decreases.More pressure changes the flow of the product.



Furthermore, sensitive products are unable to withstand high pressure and may change form. Thus, it becomes important to choose the pump of right pressure for the desired application.

The demand for various types of sanitary pumps is projected to increase post-COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising concerns regarding the safety and hygiene of animal products for human consumption.The long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to fuel the demand for automated systems in pumps like the PLC for monitoring and control.



They require less workforce, save costs; the requirement of less workforce means less human intervention, thus ensuring lower chances of virus contractions.



Europe accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.

These are the most common flow rate pumps used in the food & beverage processing industries.These are used to transfer material from barrels to tanks as well as throughout the manufacturing process for further processing.



They are also used to pump fruit and vegetables.In the food & beverage industries, it is used for the demanding hygienic conveying and dosing of aqueous to highly viscous media.



Also, suitable for low-impact delivery of solids-containing products. Europe accounted for the largest market share of 1,316.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach 1,767.2 million by 2027. The food & beverage industry in Europe is the largest manufacturing sector. Food environments in the region are influenced by the food industry, including packaged food and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers, supermarkets, and quick-service restaurants. Food companies directly influence food environments by manufacturing, distributing, and marketing food products made available to consumers. The three most sold packaged product categories in the region are dairy, baked goods, and processed meat and seafood. Recently, the demand for carbonates, juices, and energy drinks has witnessed an upward trajectory.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: Managers – 25%, D-Level- 30%, and C-Level- 45%

• By Region: Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 35%, North America - 25%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• Fristam Pumpen Kg (Gmbh & Co.) (Germany)

• SPX Flow (US), GEA Group (Germany)

• Grundfos (Denmark)

• ITT Inc (US)

• AMPCO Pumps Company (US)

• JBT Corporation (US)

• KSB Se & Co. (Germany)

• Pentair (US)

• Atlas Copco (Sweden)

• LEWA Gmbh (Germany)

• Charles Austen Pumps (US)

• Bominox SA (Spain)

• PCM (France).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the food & beverages industry pumps market on the basis of type, application, degree of engineering, flow, pressure, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global food & beverages industry pumps, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food & beverages industry pumps market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food & beverages industry pumps market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246588/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________