Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Receives Historic $20 Million Donation from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA), along with Habitat for Humanity International and an additional 83 Habitat affiliate organizations, recently received a total of $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Of that, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles received $20 million. This transformational donation will substantially help further Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent, and affordable place to call home.

“We are immensely grateful to Ms. Scott for her tremendous generosity and confidence in our work.” said Habitat LA President and CEO, Erin Rank. “The significance of receiving this gift during a local and national affordable housing crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic and historic racial inequities, cannot be overstated. Ms. Scott’s donation serves as a catalyst for the philanthropic community to devote substantial resources toward increasing the development of affordable owner-occupied housing and equitable revitalization of underinvested communities in Los Angeles and throughout the country.”

Habitat LA will utilize the $20 million donation—the largest single donation in the organization’s 32-year history—to expand and accelerate impact across key strategic programs including new home production, home repair and home loans for those historically blocked from economic opportunities due to racial inequities.

Since 1990, Habitat LA has built, rehabilitated, or repaired more than 1,000 homes in neighborhoods across Greater Los Angeles, and Ms. Rank says this gift will accelerate the pace of construction. “The bottom line is this donation will help hundreds of people move into safe, secure and affordable homes sooner than we had planned.”

Habitat International will use its $25 million portion of the donation to prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build and repair homes and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA empowers people through access to affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance.

